NFL

247Sports: Harbaugh's buyout clause doesn't matter RE: recruiting

By Steve Lorenz
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video embedded above, Josh Pate of the 247Sports Late Kick Podcast explains why Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's buyout clause in his new contract is irrelevant on the recruiting trail. Michigan enters the 2022 spring season coming off of a more eventful offseason than usual. After defeating...

247sports.com

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Packers Star Not Happy About Wedding News Leak

On Saturday afternoon, Michael Silver of Bally Sports announced that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will have his wedding this weekend. He also reported that Aaron Rodgers will officiate his teammate’s wedding. “Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California,” Silver tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers is set to...
NFL
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL

