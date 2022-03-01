Senior season highlights: Michigan linebacker signee Jimmy Rolder

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO