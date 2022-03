The saying goes that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and nowhere is that form of flattery more omnipresent than in the world of social apps. Whether it's WhatsApp implementing Snapchat-esque self-destructing photos or Instagram offering short-form video capabilities made popular by TikTok, you can be sure that each company will do its best to compete feature-by-feature with rival services. YouTube continues the practice by adding a minor enhancement called "Live rings" to help you more easily identify and view channels that are actively live-streaming.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO