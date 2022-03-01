Rumours by Songs for Sabotage

Imagine this: You're in a nightclub in Singapore in 1941 and there's a hep swing band playing. Rose, the singer with the band, really belts 'em out. She is a bit ditzy, suffering from a pretty extreme case of amnesia. The plot gets crazier as it goes, including stolen jewels and a corrupt police inspector. The script was written by Athens resident Paula Lockard and three friends in the '80s. It has played in London, New York, Cleveland, San Francisco, etc, but never before in Athens. Song of Singapore is a collaborative production by Actors Moveable Theater and The Southeastern Ohio History Center. Producers are Carol Patterson, David Burke, Stephen Kropf, Mimi Hart and Paula Lockhard. Directed by David Tadlock with Michael Tobar as musical director. Cast includes Athens native Anna Caldwell, Michael Tobar, Ken Dean, Tom Quinn, Dayton Willison and Julia Kelley.

