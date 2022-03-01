ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumours by Songs for Sabotage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ode to everyone who has wrongly crossed your path –the latest release from Songs for Sabotage ‘Rumours’ is out, and is all about telling that one person to piss off. A faded vocal intro gives way to the natural sound of Lina Sophie’s voice, singer of the...

CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Rumours that another Doubling Down with the Derricos kid is on the way

As TLC launches the third season of the popular family reality show, Doubling Down With the Derrico’s, fans cant wait to catch up with the family and their 14 children. Karen hinted at the end of Season 2 that she may be pregnant again but now that the new season is out fans are wondering if she will be adding another baby to the bunch anytime soon.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

WandaVision star responds to Doctor Strange 2 rumours

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness potential spoilers follow. WandaVision star Julian Hilliard is having some fun with rumours he'll return to the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The young actor was a pivotal member of the Disney+ show's cast, along with Jett Klyne, as...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Athens News

Song of Singapore

Imagine this: You're in a nightclub in Singapore in 1941 and there's a hep swing band playing. Rose, the singer with the band, really belts 'em out. She is a bit ditzy, suffering from a pretty extreme case of amnesia. The plot gets crazier as it goes, including stolen jewels and a corrupt police inspector. The script was written by Athens resident Paula Lockard and three friends in the '80s. It has played in London, New York, Cleveland, San Francisco, etc, but never before in Athens. Song of Singapore is a collaborative production by Actors Moveable Theater and The Southeastern Ohio History Center. Producers are Carol Patterson, David Burke, Stephen Kropf, Mimi Hart and Paula Lockhard. Directed by David Tadlock with Michael Tobar as musical director. Cast includes Athens native Anna Caldwell, Michael Tobar, Ken Dean, Tom Quinn, Dayton Willison and Julia Kelley.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES

