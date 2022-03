The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is the southern sky’s greatest celestial wonder. It is the Milky Way’s biggest satellite galaxy, just 160,000 light-years distant, and the fourth-largest member of the Local Group. The LMC lies primarily in the far-southern constellation Dorado the Swordfish, but some of it spills over into the neighboring constellation Mensa the Table Mountain, which lies even farther south. To see even part of the LMC, you must be south of latitude 20° north. And for it to appear even halfway up in the sky at its highest, you’ll need to be at latitude 25° south.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO