In 2009, Chris Fisher was in Michoacán, Mexico, studying the ancient Purépecha empire, when his team found remnants of a settlement. He set out to find the edge of it, only to discover that what they thought was a small village was actually a city with an area of 10 square miles. Fisher realized that it would take the rest of his career just to survey the site.

