Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - March 2

The City of Conroe's Morning with Mr. Bunny event is set for April 9. (Photo courtesy the City of Conroe)

Fresh Fridays at OJ

Program Runs: This Friday

Contact: Elizabeth Anderson

Phone: 936-522-3960

Email: eanderson@cityofconroe.org

Don’t forget to check out Fresh Fridays at OJ - March Madness. Children ages 6-13 can join us at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (100 Park Pl) this Friday from 7-11 p.m. for fun with interactive staff and organized activities. Parents can enjoy an evening out while we provide a secure and fun environment for the kids. Participants are encouraged to dress up representing their favorite basketball team. Cost is only $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents. With limited space available, it is highly recommended to preregister by Thursday. If space is available the day of the event, cash only will be accepted at the door.

Conroe Youth Basketball League

Registration: Through Saturday

Program Runs: April 2 through May 14

Contact: Wes Wagner, 936-522-3914, wwagner@cityofconroe.org

The Conroe Youth Basketball League is a developmental and recreational program that prioritizes FUN and teaching the fundamentals of basketball to boys and girls 6-13 years of age. Cost is $50 for Conroe residents and $63 for non-residents. Register until leagues are filled. A game jersey will be provided for the 8-game season. Player evaluations will be held. Volunteer opportunities available for coaches, assistant coaches, and team parents. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Safe Sitter

Register: Through March 10

Program Runs: March 12

Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org

Is your baby sitter a “Safe Sitter?” Teens can learn the skills they need to be a prepared babysitter. Safe Sitter classes are offered at the C.K. Ray Recreation Center for youth 11 and up. The next class is Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $25 for Conroe residents and $31 for non-resident. Registration ends March 10. Register early, space is limited, limit of 10 students per class. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Art Class

Registration: Through March 19

Program Runs: Mondays - March 21, 28, April 4

Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org

Let’s get Artsy! This session will introduce beginner clay making. Working with clay, and hand building (not wheel throwing) techniques. Art classes are offered at the Activity Center art room, across from the C.K. Ray Recreation Center. This session is three weeks long on Mondays starting March 21 and running through April 4. The cost is $50 for Conroe Residents and $63 for Non-Residents for a one-hour class. All supplies are included. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Camp Fun Quest Spring Break Camp

Program Runs: March 14-18

Contact: Elizabeth Anderson

Phone: 936-522-3960

Email: eanderson@cityofconroe.org

Registration has begun for Camp Fun Quest Spring Break Camp. This kid-approved and jam-packed adventure for first through sixth graders takes place at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center the week of CISD Spring Break under the close supervision of trained Fun Quest Staff (10:1 camper/ staff ratio). Program operates from 7am- 6:30pm. Campers will have the opportunity to go on a field trip to Time to Spare Bowling alley on Tuesday and swimming at the Conroe Aquatics Center (indoor heated pool) on Wednesday and Friday. Space is limited, so register early! Registration at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (100 Park Pl.) Cost is $95/ week for residents and $118/ week for non-residents. Financial assistance is available for qualifying families. For more information call (936) 522-3960. Ask about Fun Quest Summer Day Camp too!

Youth Dance

Registration: Through March 20

Program Runs: March 21 through May 12

Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936.522.3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org

Youth Dance registration is now open for spring session II classes at the C.K. Ray Recreation Center. Tap, ballet and jazz programs offer students ages 18 months to 16 years an opportunity to experience dance for the first time or continue to advance their skills. Classes are offered Monday-Thursday at various times. The registration fee is $90 for Conroe residents and $81 for non-residents for the eight-week session. Spring recital at the end of session. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Gymnastics

Registration: Through March 20

Program Runs: March 21 through April 21

Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org

Youth Gymnastics registration is now open for spring session II classes at the C.K. Ray Recreation Center. Gymnastics classes are fun and a great way to improve a child’s coordination, flexibility, and strength. Beginner classes are offered for as young as 3 years old through advanced classes for up to age 11. Classes are offered on Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 and 6:30pm. The registration fee is $50 for Conroe residents and $63 for non-residents for the five-week session. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Morning with Mr. Bunny

Event Date: April 9

Event Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: FREE

Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org

Join us Saturday, April 9 for our annual Morning with Mr. Bunny event! This FREE event will take place at the Carl Barton Jr. Park Softball Complex from 10am-12pm with all egg hunts beginning promptly at 10:15am. Egg hunts are available for children ages 18 months to 10 years. Mr. Bunny will also be available to take pictures; don’t forget your camera and your Easter basket! Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Senior Dances

Event Dates: Ongoing

Contact: Kellie Hall, 936-522-3906, khall@cityofconroe.org

Join the fun at the Senior Dances. Couples and singles are welcome to these weekly dances featuring bands from Country & Western to Golden Oldies. Line dances and mixers get everyone involved. Dances are held Friday evenings at the City of Conroe Activity Center, 1204 Candy Cane Lane. Cost is $5 per person at the door. Doors open at 5:30pm, dance starts at 6:30pm and ends at 9:30pm. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information.

Rod Jacques Basketball Academy

Program Runs: Ongoing

Contact: Wes Wagner, 936-522-3914, wwagner@cityofconroe.org

If you love basketball, want to learn the game, improve your technique, are willing to work hard, want to make friends and have fun in the process, The Rod Jacques Basketball Academy is waiting for you! Registration is for grades 3-12 grade boys and girls. Cost is $80 for Conroe residents, $100 for non-residents. Academy sessions ongoing monthly. Register at the C.K. Ray Rec Center or online at cityofconroe.org. For more information call 281-814-9180.