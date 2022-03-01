ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to turn closed captions on or off on Roku

Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs long as an app chooses to play nice with Roku OS, you can quickly toggle captions on or off across the board. Closed captioning is a pretty essential option on any streaming device. Even if you’re not hard of hearing, dialogue can sometimes be tough to understand these days, especially...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Free Roku channels 2022: Here are the best free streaming TV channels

There are now so many streaming services on the market that it’s difficult to keep up with them all, much less afford them all. In fact, it can all be so overwhelming that some viewers choose to ignore the paid services and watch content for free instead. As long as you own a device to stream on, you can watch hours of content without spending a dime.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: The One Browser You Have To Stop Using ASAP—It's Slowing Your iPhone!

Browsers seem like they’re all one and the same. It’s easy to assume their one function is to serve as a conduit that gets you to the web pages you want to spend time on, but the reality isn’t so simple. Some browsers pose more of a security risk and even a battery drain than others and knowing the worst (and best) browsers to use can help keep your phone and data protected. Tech experts agree: this is the one browser you have to stop using ASAP.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed Captioning#Instant Replay#Apps#Roku Os#Settings#Accessibility
CNET

You'll like your Android phone better if you change these settings

From the now-old Google Pixel 3 all the way up to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22, Android phones are loaded up with settings that impact the way you use your device. For example, your phone is set to a default brightness, notification system and home screen setup. By tweaking these settings just a bit, you can optimize your Android experience.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iPhone owners: It's time to get rid of these

Has your iPhone stopped charging? It seems to be an increasingly common problem, and a common cause for the failure is rusty charging cables. Well, oxidized connectors on the cable, but oxidation is just a fancy word for rust. I used to see this problem occasionally, maybe once every month...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
ROKU
BGR.com

12 iPhone tricks you’ll wish you knew all along

Seeing as how we’re already on the 15th iteration of iOS, it stands to reason that there is a myriad of iPhone tricks and tips that likely escaped your attention over the years. Oddly enough, some of the more novel iPhone tricks we’ve stumbled across over the past few months have emerged on TikTok. As a prime example, I was dumbfounded a few months back when I learned that it was possible to record a video on an iPhone while simultaneously playing a song from Apple Music or Spotify in the background.
CELL PHONES
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Trade in your ancient Samsung Galaxy phone for a free Galaxy S22 at AT&T

Samsung and other outlets are offering some pretty fantastic deals if you're looking to pre-order any of its new Galaxy S22 devices, but this offer marks the craziest one we've seen yet. If you have any — and we mean any — Galaxy S, Note, or Z smartphone gathering dust in a drawer, you can save $800 off your purchase, possibly netting you a completely free S22 just for digging up a device from 2010.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

The Super Bowl is over, and Best Buy is trying to get rid of its massive TV stock. They’ve discounted some Toshiba TVs by over a hundred dollars. If you want to stop watching sports and Netflix on a tiny screen, or you just have huge blank wall you need to cover, these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals will help you save some cash.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy