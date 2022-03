At least five new games will hit PC Game Pass in March, with more to be confirmed later in the month. The highlight is Guardians of the Galaxy, if only because it's only five months old and still retails for $60 on Steam. It'll join the service on March 10 and is apparently worth checking out: our reviewer described it as "a surprisingly good time" which is a strong appraisal when it comes to licensed superhero games.

