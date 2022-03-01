ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeoVolta nabs purchase orders valued $575.9K

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeoVolta (OTCQB:NEOV) announced that during the past 3-months PMP Energy purchased worth $575.9K which are a...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Palantir: Cathie Wood Sells, Maybe Buffett Will Buy

Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Eqonex stock soars 20% on strategic deal with newly launched payment tech company Bifinity

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) is collaborating with payments technology company Bifinity UAB, which was launched today by the Binance Group. Bifinity, which was established in 2021 but officially launched to the market today, has been powering Binance's fiat-to-crypto on and off-ramps, processing millions in transactions globally. Under the strategic partnership, Bifinity has...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vicinity Motor nabs order for five VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) announced that it has received orders from two additional paratransit bus manufacturers, Diamond Coach and Coach & Equipment, for the VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis. Olathe Fleet Solutions, a commercial truck dealership and fleet management company in Kansas, facilitated the orders for the five VMC Optimal E1...
KANSAS STATE
Seekingalpha.com

5 Buys With 10% To 12% Yields

These are five undervalued opportunities which also happen to have high yields. Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Russian ETFs: Crashing prices, halted trading, de-listings. What’s next?

Russian exchange traded funds found themselves in complete freefall all week as the Ukraine invasion amplified market tensions each passing day. Russian ETFs not only crumbled to new trading lows but there was also halted trading and de-listings that took place as market volatility ratcheted up. The (VIX) topped out at 35.2 on Tuesday and ended Friday above 31.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

New York officials add pressure on Con Ed over surging utility bills

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Monday to explain an "unexpected spike" in consumer utility bills this winter, some of which she said tripled in January from the previous month. The AG's office said it is "troubled that Con Edison raised its rates so much and...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Hello, everyone and welcome to the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for CLPS Incorporation. Please note that [technical difficulty] I will turn the call over to Rhon Galicha from CLPS Investor Relations for opening remarks and introductions. Please note that today's call is being recorded. Please go ahead, Mr. Rhon.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

VLUE: A Tech-Oriented Value Portfolio With Outperformance Potential

VLUE invests in lower-priced stocks based on three fundamental ratios. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to get exposure to mid- and large-cap U.S. stocks with lower fundamental valuations. The fund's benchmark index is the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index. The expense ratio is 0.15%, which is not super-cheap, but low-cost as compared to plenty of other funds (including iShares funds) that have nicher strategies.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Earnings news drives GPS, DUOL, FNKO higher; OCGN falls on FDA decision

Corporate results continued to play a sizable role in Friday's pre-market trading, even as the broader market remained keyed into macro concerns, like the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest rates and the release of the latest jobs statistics. In terms of single-stock movers, Gap (NYSE:GPS), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

New Residential: 9.8% Yield, Strong Dividend Coverage, 11% Discount To BV

Ukraine-Russia stand-off, inflation, fear over rate hikes have affected asset prices. As stock prices fall and dividend yields rise, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) becomes an increasingly attractive investment for dividend investors. New Residential currently offers dividend investors a 9.8% yield on a $1-per-share annual pay-out, and the stock is trading below book value. New Residential's dividend coverage is high, implying that the stock currently has an appealing risk/reward profile.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

MedMen Enterprises says ex-CFO ordered to repay $612K in legal fees

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) said on Mar. 1, a judge ordered former CFO James Parker to repay MedMen $612K in legal fees that the company previously advanced to Parker. The order affirms that Parker was not entitled to such reimbursement due to his material breach of his employment agreement. The judge...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay

Commencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile apps by Apr. 16, possibly a few days earlier."
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Jefferies Financial Stock: Dividend Hike Keeps It Interesting

Jefferies Financial had a record 2021 based on strong investment banking and capital markets environment. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is recognized as a leading independent investment bank with a diversified business that includes capital markets and asset management. 2021 was a record year for the company which was able to leverage its climbing market share in various segments into strong earnings. On the other hand, the stock has been under pressure over the last several months with a sense that the operating environment is slowing amid volatile financial market conditions and the more recent macro uncertainties. That said, we believe JEF looks interesting on the selloff with the current level setting up a new buying opportunity. The company hiked its quarterly dividend which now offers one of the highest yields among a peer group of U.S. investment banks in the industry among U.S. banks at 3.6% supported by overall solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Danaher: So Much Cash And Potential Capital Gains

I prefer a healthy mix between high-yield and low-yield dividend growth investments in my long-term portfolio. I knew what the Danaher Corporation (DHR) was about for years, yet I never bothered looking under the hood of this Washington D.C.-based company. It may have been one of the biggest mistakes in my investing career that did not result in capital losses - only missed gains. Now that Danaher has lost close to a fifth of its market cap since August, it's time to explain why dividend growth investors will enjoy this stock - despite its 0.37% dividend yield. What we're dealing with here is a prime example of what investors are looking for: a free cash flow growth machine. It beats anything in its path, whether it's high yield income or high-growth "tech". In this article, I will explain why I put this stock on my list, despite my target to buy dividends close to 2%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Great Elm Capital declares $0.60 dividend

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) declares $0.60/share quarterly dividend (on a post-split basis) for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Payable March 30; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14. In addition, the board has approved a $0.45/share cash distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Annualized, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Payment stock 'winners' come down to earth and other 2022 insights: Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat distills Q4 2021 and the beginning of 2022 down to 10 key insights in assessing U.S. payments stocks. The top one: "'pandemic & stimulus' tinted glasses are coming off, bringing some 'winners' down to earth." Overall, Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are the most likely within...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

TuSimple Paves The Way For Its Truck Technology Commercialization

TuSimple announced that co-founder and CTO Hou Xiaodi will take over as the company’s chairman and CEO. TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is saying two major new developments are paving the way for the long-awaited commercialization of its autonomous truck driving technology. But investors don't seem to see it that way.
ECONOMY

