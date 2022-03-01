NeoVolta nabs purchase orders valued $575.9K

I prefer a healthy mix between high-yield and low-yield dividend growth investments in my long-term portfolio. I knew what the Danaher Corporation (DHR) was about for years, yet I never bothered looking under the hood of this Washington D.C.-based company. It may have been one of the biggest mistakes in my investing career that did not result in capital losses - only missed gains. Now that Danaher has lost close to a fifth of its market cap since August, it's time to explain why dividend growth investors will enjoy this stock - despite its 0.37% dividend yield. What we're dealing with here is a prime example of what investors are looking for: a free cash flow growth machine. It beats anything in its path, whether it's high yield income or high-growth "tech". In this article, I will explain why I put this stock on my list, despite my target to buy dividends close to 2%.

