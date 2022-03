– MJF left CM Punk a bloody mess on tonight’s AEW Dynamite after luring him into a vulnerable position. On Wednesday’s show, CM Punk came out to the ring and talked about how MJF reminds him of Punk himself when he was younger, and talked about how his own exit from WWE was similar to Steve Austin’s exit from the same company but how “after much lesser men framed him and said he ‘took his ball and went home,’ I didn’t get mad at the world.” He talked about how he poured alcohol down “an alcoholic’s [Jeff Hardy] throat” and covered Undertaker’s body “with the ashes of his dead and beloved manager.”

