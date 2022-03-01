ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Luck Group names new COO

By Shweta Agarwal
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) has announced the appointment of Benn Timbury as its new...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

eHealth names Roman Rariy as COO

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has appointed Roman Rariy as the company's first chief operating officer and chief transformation officer, effective Mar. 1, 2022. Rariy comes to eHealth from Lionbridge, where he served as Chief Transformation Officer. Prior to joining Lionbridge, Rariy served at the Kraft Heinz Company as COO / Head of Operations for Australia and New Zealand.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TrueCar names Jantoon Reigersman as COO

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has named CFO Jantoon Reigersman as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2022. Reigersman joined the company in Jan. 2021 as CFO, after serving in the same capacity at Leaf Group. As COO, Reigersman will seek to improve operational effectiveness and fulfillment to drive future revenue growth...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Carlyle Group names two new board members as Janet Hill retires

Carlyle Group (CG -0.6%) has named Linda Hefner Filler, a former Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) executive, and Mednax (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark Ordan to its board, effective April 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Janet Hill retired from the board after a decade of service. The two new addition and the retirement will increase the size of the board to 13 members from 12.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs investigated by SEC for employees' messaging use

Goldman Sachs (GS +2.6%) disclosed late Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the Wall Street firm is complying with rules to maintain records of communications among its employees, when they're using messaging platforms, according to a filing. The company is the latest to come to...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Meditech names new COO

Helen Waters was promoted to COO of Meditech and will resume this role alongside her position as executive vice president. In this role, Ms. Waters will define Meditech's strategic direction, set operational priorities and overall communication strategies, direct customer engagement, product direction, business partnerships, and provide general executive oversight in partnership with Michelle O'Connor, president and CEO of Meditech.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Sinclair Names Rob Weisbord COO and President of Broadcast

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Rob Weisbord its chief operating officer and president of Broadcast. Weisbord has been the president of Broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer since 2020. In his new role, Weisbord will lead operations for the company and its owned and operated television stations, 21 regional sports network brands, national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium, multicast networks and all digital and streaming platforms.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
ABQJournal

Briefcase: Italian restaurant group names new company chef

Shawn Cronin has been promoted to company chef at M’tucci’s Restaurants. Cronin joined M’tucci’s in 2014 to open the M’tucci’s Italian Market & Deli, where he served as the sous chef. In 2020, he was promoted to chef and partner to lead the chef team for M’tucci’s Twenty-Five. Prior to joining M’tucci’s, Cronin worked at Farina and Farm & Table.
RESTAURANTS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay

Commencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile apps by Apr. 16, possibly a few days earlier."
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive ex-CEO sells $50M worth of shares to Michael Dell's firm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) disclosed in a SEC filing that co-founder John Foley sold about $50M worth of in stock to an investment firm backed by MSD Partners' Michael Dell. MSD Capital is a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family. Even after the sale...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

RYB Education divests directly operated kindergarten business, proposes name change

RYB Education's (NYSE:RYB) subsidiaries entered into termination agreements with certain variable interest entities, based on company's development needs and regulatory landscape. Through this, RYB will no longer have contractual control over its directly operated kindergarten business. The company also proposed to change its name from RYB Education to Gravitas Education.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Thorne HealthTech acquires Nutrativa; terms undisclosed

Wellness company Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) has acquired Nutrativa, a company that leverages 2D printing technology to offer environmentally superior alternatives to traditional beverages and gummies via dissolvable supplement discs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Thorne HealthTech to add quick-dissolving supplement discs to its product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS

