ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Sweet Tooth

By Ellen Schmedinghoff
rimonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes were high at the 1995 Brownie Bake-Off, set inside the Girl Scout House — a tiny, drafty building wedged into a Cranston side street, saddled in banks of snow. There I stood in my stretch stirrup pants and turtleneck shirt, my best fluorescent puffy jacket on a coat rack...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

This fudgy chocolate Bundt cake is dramatic and delicious

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Cranston, RI
recipesgram.com

Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake Recipe

This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cakes#Coffee Maker#Icing Sugar#Food Drink#Friendly
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Shelbyville News

Chew This! Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting

My Grandma Barbra loved applesauce cakes and I remembered making this one and adding the caramel frosting on top and how much she loved it, so I decided to share it here with all of you. Applesauce cake is really like a less-spicy version, if you will, of the typical spice cake. Some spice cakes are full of spice, along with even raisins, carrots and sometimes even coconut. This recipe that I am sharing, gets its spice from ground cinnamon and that is it. There is something about the ground cinnamon and the applesauce that really pairs well with the caramel frosting. It is important, with this recipe, to add the applesauce chilled and to make sure and not worry when the batter seems to have curdled. You have not messed up the recipe, it is just a chemical process that happens with this cake and is totally fine. I even use this caramel frosting recipe to top chocolate brownies or even chocolate mayonnaise cakes. It really is rich and delicious!
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DFW Community News

Quick And Easy King Cake Recipe For Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday is different this year, but you can make the best of it with good food–like this quick and easy King Cake recipe for Mardi Gras!. King Cake is the first Mardi Gras dessert that I think of each year. It’s basically a circular coffee cake. The...
RECIPES
hunker.com

Costco Re-Released a Must-Have Cheesecake

Even if you're not in love with Valentine's Day, you have to admit that some great sweet treats are released in honor of the holiday. We're talking goodies like Black Forest Cake M&M's and pink Reese's Cups. Plus, Costco is also hopping on the Valentine's Day train by bringing back its heart-shaped cheesecake.
SHOPPING
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy