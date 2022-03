Almost 95 years ago, in 1928, De Havilland Canada was founded as a subsidiary of UK planemaker De Havilland Aircraft. Since then, the company and its aircraft designs have gone from government ownership to being under the control of Boeing, and then on to Bombardier. Now, in 2022, the parent company owning the Type Certificates of De Havilland Canada aircraft are ready to fully reclaim the name- well... sort of! In this article, we take a look at the journey of De Havilland Canada as a company and also as a name in Canada's aerospace sector.

