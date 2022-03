Former Attorney General William Barr is taking fire from the left and the right over his upcoming book about his turbulent tenure in the Trump administration. In his book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” Mr. Barr recounts his view that the 2020 election was not rigged, as Mr. Trump still contends. He writes that Mr. Trump could have won reelection if he had “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO