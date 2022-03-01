17 Items That Were Tough to Get During the Pandemic

People have been making jokes about noisy upstairs neighbors for a while now, but I didn't realize how distracting it really was until I was out on my own. I've been living by myself in a pretty cheap apartment for a little over two years now, and I could write a novel detailing the sounds I've heard from the people around me. Could I have just moved into a second-floor apartment to avoid this? Sure, but I've got a 29-gallon fish tank and I was not carrying that thing up a flight of stairs.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO