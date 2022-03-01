Cornerstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) _ Cornerstone Building Brands, In (CNR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The maker of products used in commercial buildings posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $665.9 million, or $5.19 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.58 billion.

