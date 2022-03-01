Chris O’Leary, Mike Mickens provide stability through a turbulent Notre Dame coaching transition

It was a very quiet day for the Penn State defensive backs during the final afternoon of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Neither cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields nor safety Jaquan Brisker participated in the on-field drills for scouts and fans, so their day on television was short-lived. They also declined to participate in several drills, much like the rest of the athletes in Indianapolis. Yet on that front, there may be a reason why. However, before we get to that, we’ll take a look at the results of what they did in Indy.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO