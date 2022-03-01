Mel Kiper addresses whether there is better quarterback than Daniel Jones in 2022 NFL Draft

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Through three seasons as the quarterback of the New York Giants, Daniel Jones hasn’t lived up to the expectations that were set for him when he was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft – and that leads to questions about his future.

In 38 career games played with the Giants, Jones has completed 796-of-1,268 passes for 8,398 yards and 45 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. He’s coming off a low production season in 2021, as he threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while New York went just 4-13 overall and fired head coach Joe Judge.

With the 2022 NFL Draft upcoming, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joined Get Up! and was asked if there was a better quarterback than Jones in this draft class – and the insider was clear and straight to the point with his answer.

“I believe Kenny Pickett can be Derek Carr,” Kiper said. “Is he Andy Dalton? Is he Derek Carr? Is he somewhere in between? He’s going to be a good quarterback. Daniel Jones needs help. The offensive line needs to come together and keep improving. You got to keep Saquon Barkley healthy. You think about the receivers staying healthy, being on the field at the same time and catching the ball for a change like some of these guys, Evan Ingram.

“Now you have Brian Daboll with Mike Kafka. Daniel Jones, this is his year to either get it done and win games or move.”

There are plenty of quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class, highlighted by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong.

Report: Giants make decision on Daniel Jones future, fifth-year option

The Giants have made a decision on what to do about quarterback Daniel Jones, and whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. According to NFL journalist G.T. Bobby Thompson, New York won’t be picking up the option on the former Duke quarterback.

“#Giants are not expected to pick up QB Daniel Jones fifth-year option by the may deadline (@ESPN first),” tweeted Thompson.

The future of Jones has been the biggest question regarding the tough decisions facing the new brain trust in New York. Going on his third head coach and coming off a huge injury, the risk outweighs the reward of picking up Jones‘ option.

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.