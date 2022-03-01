Mel Kiper Jr. discusses what the Eagles should do regarding Jalen Hurts, quarterbacks in NFL Draft

Michael Reaves via Getty Images.

The NFL Combine is almost here, and all attention is currently on the events leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft. Kiper then joined Get Up later in the morning, where he went in depth on what he believes the Philadelphia Eagles should do with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have three picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, but Kiper admitted that debating on whether or not to stick with Jalen Hurts was “a tricky one.”

“That’s a tricky one,” Kiper said when asked about Hurts. “Jalen Hurts has shown signs of being a really good dual-threat quarterback, but his passing skills need to keep improving, seeing the field, being more accurate, precise. Certainly, a late-second round pick was what he was for a reason. But he’s a great kid, he works as hard as anybody. He gives you the multiple dimension as far as running and passing.”

Kiper on Hurts: ‘His passing is the key’

Hurts began his collegiate career at Alabama before finishing out at Oklahoma. He was selected by the Eagles with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts sat behind Carson Wentz as a rookie in 2020, but got four starts late in the year. The Eagles were 1-3 in those starts, and Hurts threw for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions on the season, adding 354 rushing yards with three scores on the ground.

This past season, Philadelphia handed Hurts the keys to the offense, making him the full-time starter. He led the Eagles to the playoffs, throwing for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hurts also ran for 784 yards and ten touchdowns. At this point, the biggest question with his Hurts is his ability as a true passer. But even with those question, Kiper believes that Hurts deserves another shot rather than the Eagles replacing him with a quarterback in this draft.

“But his passing is the key, can he get to the point where you can win on a consistent basis with him, win a divisional title, move on and win a Super Bowl. … I would stick with Hurts over the quarterbacks in this draft,” Kiper said. “But we will have to see how it evolves. Three first-round picks, there’s some ability there to move up, move down, stockpile more picks. I think Jalen Hurts deserves the benefit of the doubt.”

In Kiper’s latest mock, he has the Eagles selecting Washington CB Trent McDuffie, Michigan OLB David Ojabo, and Arkansas WR Treylon Burks. Adding Burks to the offense could be beneficial for Hurts and the Eagles, as the team is in desperate need for more playmakers in the receiving room.