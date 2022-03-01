ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt-out cargo ship with luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
The ship, Felicity Ace, which was traveling from Emden, Germany, where Volkswagen has a factory, to Davisville, in the U.S. state of Rhode Island, burns more than 100 km from the Azores islands, Portugal, February 18, 2022. Portuguese Navy (Marinha Portuguesa)/Handout via REUTERS

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - A burnt-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, sank on Tuesday off the Portuguese Azores archipelago nearly two weeks after it caught fire, a port official said.

Joao Mendes Cabecas, the captain of the nearest port on the island of Faial, told Reuters the Panama-flagged Felicity Ace had sunk as efforts to tow it began due to structural problems caused by the fire and rough seas.

"When the towing started... water started to come in," he said. "The ship lost its stability and sank."

The blaze on the ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen Group from Germany to the United States, broke out on Feb. 16. The 22 crew members were evacuated on the same day. read more

Cabecas said no oil leak had been reported so far but there were fears the fuel tanks could be damaged as the vessel lay at the bottom of the Atlantic at a depth of around 3,500 metres (2.17 miles).

Volkswagen, which said last week the damage to the vehicles was covered by insurance, confirmed the ship has sunk. Insurance experts said the incident could result in losses of $155 million. read more

Reporting by Catarina Demony, Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Andrei Khalip, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 83

g Zeisser
6d ago

Hmm... Let's see. Fire out. Ship upright and stable. No observable damage to hull. Salvage crew put on board to begin tow. THEN, ship begins to list to port. Ship sinks before tow or inspection and inventory of cargo. Ocean depth - beyond 2 miles deep. Looks like a coincidence to me for certain...

Reply(4)
16
vote4TRUMP
6d ago

Did you hear about the squid who bought a car from shark auto sales, we have watered down prices, we can float your interest rates,lol

Reply(1)
7
SpeedMe
6d ago

So what are y’all trying to say because it has luxury cars from overseas we should always buy American should not buy any more Japanese imports the only cars should be allowed to come in the United States is Ferrari Porsche and Lamborghini case closed I wish I could afford one

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azores#Luxury Car#Cargo Ship#Vehicles#Lisbon#Porsches#Bentleys#Volkswagen Group
