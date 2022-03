Valaris reports that a customer decided not to sanction a project with as much as $428 million of backlog for drillship Valaris DS-11. We have recently discussed Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) fleet status report, as well as earnings reports from Noble Corp. (NE) and Borr Drilling (BORR), and now, it's time to turn our attention to Valaris (VAL), which has just released its earnings report and fleet status report.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO