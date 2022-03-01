ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China-US Trade Has Grown to USD750 Billion From Next to Nothing in 50 Years, Wang Yi Says

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) March 1 -- China-US trade has increased from a negligible amount to USD750 billion since the two countries established diplomatic relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Joint Communique of the People's Republic of China and the United States...

