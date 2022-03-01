Sesame-Crusted Feta With Black Lime Honey From Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

Deviled may sound mischievous, but since the 18th century, it has become a popular, playful way to describe spicy food. Especially egg yolks combined with mustard, pepper, or other zesty ingredients, then piped into bouncy egg white cups. For ideal, creamy yolks, bring water to a boil then immediately turn off the stove, letting residual heat do the work of gradually cooking the eggs. This yields solid-but-tender centers. Passing the cooked yolks through a fine-mesh sieve ensures no lumps—important for once you pipe the filling into the whites. You can prep the entire filling, transfer it to the zip-top bag, and refrigerate for up to 2 days in advance. Just bring the bag out from the refrigerator to soften for 30 minutes or so before you plan to pipe. Right before serving, the bright, zippy, pickle-flecked, chile-laced mixture gets a final crown: a crispy ribbon of thick bacon. You only need a little on each egg to make an enormous impact. This take on deviled eggs is a visit to bliss. Make sure to take note of how your guests swoon with pleasure as they gobble them all up. —Melina Hammer.
