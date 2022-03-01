ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame-Crusted Feta With Black Lime Honey From Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

By Food52
Food52
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Everything is betta with feta,” says Tara, voted the number one feta fan of all time, and, to be fair, she might be right. We try really hard not to show cheese favoritism (cheesism), but we’d...

food52.com

Food Network

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Another Top Pick: Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Air Oven. Best Value: Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. Best Budget: Galanz 26 qt. Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven. Good for Rotisserie Chicken: Kalorik MAXX 26-qt. Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Best Basic: Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven.
Food52

Crispy Yangnyeom Chickpeas With Caramelized Honey From Eric Kim

Imagine the joys of Korean fried chicken. Except skipping the frying (and the chicken). The simple, brilliant yangnyeom chickpeas in Eric Kim's debut cookbook Korean American unlocks them for us, and fast. And once you memorize Eric's sweet-spicy yangnyeom sauce, you definitely won't want to stop at chickpeas. As Eric...
Food52

L.A. Burdick Chocolate Surprise Egg

This treat is kind of like the surprise eggs you had as a kid—only, all grown up. Case in point: It’s hand-decorated chocolate on the outside with a mix of candies on the inside. (That’s Earl Grey tea, honey caramel, and mango dark chocolate truffles in the dark chocolate, then apricot, black currant, and raspberry pâtes de fruits in the milk chocolate.) Give one to the sweet tooth in your life, and they’re in for a very nice surprise indeed.
WWL-TV

Pistachio-crusted crispy chicken

NEW ORLEANS — Pistachio-crusted chicken. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the pistachios in a food processor and pulse until they turn into small crumbs. Pour the pistachios into a shallow dish. Add the panko, Creole seasoning, and toss to combine. Pat any excess moisture off of the...
Yotam Ottolenghi
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘America’s Test Kitchen’ shares favorite seasonal recipes

Easter is a month away and Wednesday marks the start of the Lent season where many Catholics will spend the next few weeks eating less meat and focusing on a fish based diet. Dan Zuccarello with America’s Test Kitchen said this is the time when people start to pull away from the heavy comfort foods of winter and turn to a lighter, healthier option as we head into the spring and summer seasons.
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
Food52

Plastic Hummus...Can it be saved?

So I was watching Delicious Destinations & had a major hankering for some authentic hummus. I had 2 cans of organic chickpeas instead of dried, so I followed this epicurious recipe: https://www.epicurious..... For the first time, I actually peeled the skins off (never again) the chickpeas and then I boiled...
Food52

Fable Oval Bamboo Salad Bowl Set

When you’ve got salads to make and patios to take ‘em to, we know just the thing. This set is made of eco-friendly bamboo fiber and cornstarch—plus melamine for extra durability—so it’s particularly practical for your outdoor gatherings. The bowl’s oval shape makes it plenty spacious for a crowd (more room for croutons, we say) while the servers will have you tossing up a storm in no time. Find the salad recipe that suits your fancy, then rest easy knowing it’s all dishwasher safe.
Food52

Señor Lechuga Small Batch Hot Sauce Sets

Turning up the heat—big time. Hot. Flavor-packed. Clean. They’re all words you could use to describe the hot sauces from Señor Lechuga. How do they do it, you ask? It’s all crafted in small batches in Brooklyn using—you guessed it—simple, high-quality ingredients. (That means no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors.) It doesn’t stop at hot sauce, either. The Essentials set also comes with three spice blends, each one ready to step in as a fiery-hot spice rub or all-purpose seasoning. No wonder this stuff’s getting hype from top-tier chefs, food editors, and mixologists alike.
thecountrycook.net

Grilled Honey Lime Chicken Skewers

Honey Lime Chicken Skewers start with the most amazing marinade! They are then grilled to a golden perfection and done in minutes!. These grilled honey lime chicken skewers are so good and packed with a sweet and zesty flavor! The flavors are so light yet give the chicken so much flavor. This makes for great chicken to add to salads. The chicken breast chunks are marinated in honey, lime, and a few other simple ingredients. It's what makes this chicken so delicious!
Food Network

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Best Over-the-Sink Colander: Qimh Collapsible Over the Sink Colander. Another Good Metal Colander: All-Clad Stainless Steel 5-Qt Colander. Most of us don’t realize how important it is to have a good colander. It’s probably one of the most-used items in your kitchen. You use it drain pasta, rinse berries, wash off canned beans and so much more. The thing is you probably don't think much about the quality of your colander until you realize the strainer you have doesn't drain as well as you wish it did. If you’re looking to buy a new colander or upgrade the one you have, we’ve done the testing to help you decide which is the best colander for your needs.
Food52

Milo by Kana Cast Iron Classic Dutch Oven, 5.5QT

We are, admittedly, a little Dutch oven obsessed over here. After all, it’s a cast-iron classic that’s been around for ages, and for good reason. It’ll bake bread, simmer stews, fry donuts, and cook braises low-and-slow till they’re fall-apart tender, then glide right onto the tabletop—magic, right? This go-getter’s especially talented. Designed for pros and newcomers alike, it’s coated in easy-to-wash, low-maintenance (read: no seasoning required) glassy enamel. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty. For an extra trick, nab this 5.5-quart size with the matching skillet—the lid fits on that, too.
goodhousekeeping.com

4 Best Kitchen Scales of 2022, According to Testing

Whether you're baking your favorite cookie recipe, brewing your morning pour over coffee or finally attempting your first sourdough starter, a kitchen scale (also known as a food scale) helps you follow a recipe more accurately than just using dry or liquid measuring cups. For example, if you measure flour by volume (like 3 cups), the weight of each cup can vary by several ounces. It depends on many factors, like your measuring cup, how tightly you pack the flour and even your kitchen's humidity level. But extra ounces of flour can affect the outcome of your recipes. Weighing your ingredients lets you reproduce the recipe exactly.
Food52

Milo by Kana Cast Iron Ultimate Skillet, 10"

This 10-inch skillet has serious skills, and for so many reasons. It’s cast iron through and through, so it heats oh-so evenly and retains that heat like none other. Then there’s the enameled finish inside and out. Not just for looks, it’s ultra-durable, stick-resistant, and ready to get sizzling right out of the box, no seasoning needed (ever). It’s a cinch to clean, and you can even send it through the dishwasher. Use it to prep the ultimate Sunday breakfast, or let it handle cornbread, crab cakes, veg scramble, enchiladas, pie…the list goes on. Oh, and if you’re a fan of all this? You may wanna snag it with the 5.5-quart Dutch oven, whose lid fits right on top.
Food52

andSons Chocolatiers Hollow Chocolate Easter Bunnies

Take a classic hollow chocolate bunny, jazz it up with a little help from a second-generation chocolatier, and what do you get? This extra-special Easter treat, of course. It’s the handiwork of the lead pastry chef at this Beverly Hills–based shop. There’s two sizes to snap up, and both are Valrhona 62% dark chocolate through and through. (We can’t get over those hand-painted hues.)
Food52

Pączki Deserve More Than a Day

Mardi Gras is also Pączki Day, but these Polish doughnut-esque delicacies (say: poinch-kee) deserve more than 24 hours in their honor. Around the world, various cultures celebrate the last days before Lent with various dishes or parties designed to use up all the soon-to-be-forbidden ingredients. Traditionally the Eastern European holiday for fried dough was Fat Thursday, or the final Thursday before Ash Wednesday, but over time in the U.S. it merged with all the other pre-Lent celebrations like Pancake Day and Mardi Gras, and now everyone can eat sweets together and/or twice.
Boston Globe

A menu from Mooncusser, in your own kitchen

More about Project Takeout | Readers’ favorite takeout spots | Tell us your favorite restaurants. Friday nights are confusing. It’s the weekend and you want a nice dinner. But you’re exhausted from the week so you don’t want to cook. And your takeout standbys are starting to feel just a little bit tired.
Food52

Deviled Eggs With Crackly Bacon

Deviled may sound mischievous, but since the 18th century, it has become a popular, playful way to describe spicy food. Especially egg yolks combined with mustard, pepper, or other zesty ingredients, then piped into bouncy egg white cups. For ideal, creamy yolks, bring water to a boil then immediately turn off the stove, letting residual heat do the work of gradually cooking the eggs. This yields solid-but-tender centers. Passing the cooked yolks through a fine-mesh sieve ensures no lumps—important for once you pipe the filling into the whites. You can prep the entire filling, transfer it to the zip-top bag, and refrigerate for up to 2 days in advance. Just bring the bag out from the refrigerator to soften for 30 minutes or so before you plan to pipe. Right before serving, the bright, zippy, pickle-flecked, chile-laced mixture gets a final crown: a crispy ribbon of thick bacon. You only need a little on each egg to make an enormous impact. This take on deviled eggs is a visit to bliss. Make sure to take note of how your guests swoon with pleasure as they gobble them all up. —Melina Hammer.
RECIPES

