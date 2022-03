Welcome to the cult of the cast-iron skillet. From cowboys to great-grandmas, everyone thinks they know everything about cast iron. Wash it with soap! Don't wash it with soap. Season your cast-iron on the stove. On the stove? You have to season it in the oven! Things can get heated when it comes to the fickle cooking tool. But regardless of all the mystique that surrounds it, cast-iron skillets are some of the best cookware tools to own, and if you take care of it, it'll take care of you — and generations of your family.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO