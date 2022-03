A man died after apparently crashing a vehicle on his property, which then caught fire after it became stuck in a sand berm. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw just before 11 p.m. on Friday, with the 911 caller saying she had found the 61-year-old victim badly burnt after she went out to look for him.

