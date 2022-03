APAC Vice President at Center for Creative Leadership, offering cutting-edge leadership solutions. Although the gender parity discussion has been taking place for many years, the overall reality in 2022 is underwhelming considering all the efforts being made. With the pandemic disproportionately impacting women more than men over the last two years, there have been significant setbacks. In 2020, there was $800 billion in lost income for women around the world according to Oxfam. UN Women reported 121 women in poverty for every 100 men by 2030 — up from 118 in 2021. Many women who dropped out of school or lost their jobs won't go back.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO