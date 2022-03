Less than 48 hours after increasing prices Rivian's admitting it messed up. On Thursday, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote a letter to the world apologizing. The executive said the company "broke the trust" it worked to build with customers in the way it went about announcing and implementing the price increases. He also said the company would honor prices for customers that had configured preorders as of March 1. However, the price increases stay in effect for anyone who ordered after March 1.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO