2022 mock draft: Offensive tackles, defense lead pre-combine first round

As most of the NFL’s coaches, executives, and scouts converge upon the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 scouting combine, it’s time for the league to get a reset on the biggest collection of draft talent every year. There was no combine due to COVID in 2021, and the number of opt-outs that year added an extra level of depth to this year’s class — there are those in the know who will tell you that while this draft class isn’t particularly top-heavy, you can get a lot of first-round talent in the second round, and a lot of first- and second-day talent in the second and third days of the draft.

Workouts will be important. Medical checks will be important. Prospect interviews will be important, though less though than in previous years, because teams have become comfortable and familiar with the Zoom interviews that became a necessity last year, as opposed to the round-robin stuff that happens in Indy.

So, here’s one person’s thoughts on how a first-round draft might look like as the scouting combine gets going. Things will change during the week as we get a better sense of what NFL teams are looking for, and what these prospects can show them, but here’s the start of that process.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions. Since PFF counts half-sacks as full sacks, we’re doing that here, as well).

1

Jacksonville Jaguars: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

This would be a six-of-one scenario for the Jaguars as a serious position of need. Either Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal would look pretty good with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. Left tackle Cam Robinson is on the open market, and even if the Jags re-sign him, they can (and need to) do better for Trevor Lawrence — in all kinds of ways. When new Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson had that same title with the Eagles, he had Jason Peters as his left tackle, and Peters playing at a Hall of Fame level.

Not that Ekwonu is going to be Peters in his prime right away, but he does have similar strength and agility to deflect opposing edge-rushers. In 2021, he allowed a handful of sacks late in the season, but his overall portfolio projects well to the NFL level in all aspects.

2

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

(Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK)

There’s no question about Hutchinson’s strength, speed to and through the pocket, and ability to get grimy against the run. The only question here is whether the Lions deem edge-rusher to be their position of import to deal with this high in the draft. If so, Hutchinson — who had 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits, 51 quarterback hurries, and 42 stops in 794 snaps last season — is the obvious top guy on the board.

3

Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

There are many reasons why the Texans are not like the Bengals. One reason is that the Texans don’t have a potentially dominant safety in the Jessie Bates mold. Selecting Hamilton, who in my opinion is the best player in this draft regardless of position, would at least take care of that deficit — and then some. Hamilton is ridiculous everywhere on the field — box, slot, free — and if you wanted him to play outside cornerback, he’d probably figure it out. He projects well as a Derwin James-style everywhere-disruptor right off the bat, and over time, he could be a true one-off. Over three seasons with the Fighting Irish, he allowed just 39 catches on 82 targets for 388 yards, 189 yards after the catch, one touchdown, eight interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 25.9.

There’s much more to Hamilton’s game than just coverage, but if you hear that he’s a limited box/slot enforcer, you can start the rebuttal there. Kyle Hamilton will transform his NFL defense at a set of positions that are more important than they’ve ever been.

4

New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

(Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK)

You never know where the “questionable motor” stuff comes from we’re now hearing about Thibodeaux. Here’s what we do know, based on the tape: In 2021, he had nine sacks, 11 quarterback hits, 28 quarterback hurries, and 29 stops on 290 pass-rushing snaps, and 560 total snaps. Perhaps it’s that some expected even more of Thibodeaux in college based on his attributes, but the production is there, and it’ll be there at the next level — certainly in Robert Saleh’s defense, in which edge guys are directed to get after the quarterback with all possible urgency.

5

New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

It would appear that new Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are going to give Daniel Jones one season to prove that he’s the guy at quarterback. If Daboll is going to do for Jones what he did for Josh Allen as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, Daboll will have to do two things: Understand that Jones isn’t nearly as physically talented as Allen is, and understand that Jones’ only hope will be behind a better offensive line than the one he had in 2021.

Andrew Thomas improved to a degree as the Giants’ left tackle last season, but he’s not on Neal’s level, and the best way to get Big Blue’s offense back on track is to establish stability on the offensive line, and eradicate the scouting mistakes made at those positions by Schoen’s predecessors. Neal gave up two sacks and 15 total pressures in 2021 against the NCAA’s toughest defenses, and he’s as plug-and-play as it gets in this draft class.

6

Carolina Panthers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Do the Panthers need help along their offensive line? Absolutely. Do they need a better quarterback than Sam Darnold? Sure. But the QB class is iffy at best, Matt Rhule might go with a decent veteran to save his posterior, and unless you’re all the way in on another tackle here, the Panthers might be reaching at 6, and they’ve reached more than enough throughout the Rhule era as it is.

Another issue facing this team is Haason Reddick’s impending free-agent status, which leaves the Panthers without an able bookend for Brian Burns. Carolina’s true linebacker situation isn’t great either outside of Shaq Thompson, and Lloyd would be able to help in both areas. The Utah alum, who head coach Kyle Whittingham has called the best player he’s ever coached, proved that out in 2021 with 90 tackles and 56 stops, 31 catches allowed on 44 targets for 247 yards, 196 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 53.9. As an edge-rusher, Lloyd racked up eight sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries.

We’re going to stop short of the whole “Next Micah Parsons” thing, because Parsons is an alien, but the more you watch Lloyd, the more the potential comes alive. The Panthers have needs all over the place, and it’s entirely possible that Lloyd is the best player available at this spot.

7

New York Giants (via Chicago Bears): Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

We’ve already solved the Giants’ left tackle problem in this first round, so let’s now address the cornerback issues. James Bradberry gave up eight touchdowns last season, and he could be a cap casualty in 2022. New defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale prefers blitz-happy schemes that leave his able cornerbacks on relative islands, and Gardner is just fine with that. If you put him on an island, he becomes a landlord.

Gardner’s coverage numbers at Cincinnati were absolutely preposterous over three seasons — 60 catches allowed on 138 targets for 712 yards, 327 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 32.6. This included 20 catches allowed on 40 targets in 2021 for 131 yards, 100 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 26.1. And in the Cotton Bowl against Alabama, Gardner gave up three catches on four targets for 14 yards and nine yards after the catch. Whatever your “small-school” concerns may be, you can throw them out the window in this case.

8

Atlanta Falcons: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, Ojabo came late to American football, but the potential is clear and obvious, and should really show up with more experience at the NFL level. While Aidan Hutchinson was the star of Michigan’s defense last season, Ojabo have opposing offensive lines just as many headaches as the season went on, and he finished with 11 sacks, seven quarterback hits, 24 quarterback hurries, and 26 stops.

Ojabo’s use of the spin to gain separation from blockers and leverage to the quarterback stood out a lot last season, and I’m not the only one noticing that. He has an electric finishing speed to the quarterback, and while his run defense is a work in progress, the Falcons (who need all kinds of help with their pass rush) would be happy to work on that.

9

Denver Broncos: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Pickett projects as the most immediately NFL-ready of the quarterback class, which is a bit like being the best 80s band at the state fair. If he’s able to reach his ultimate potential, he looks at times like a Kirk Cousins plus, with functional mobility, an understanding of pro passing concepts, and an underrated deep ball. On throws of 20 or more air yards in 2021, Pickett completed 38 of 74 attempts for 1,299 yards, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 108.4. And when pressured, Pickett completed 45 of 102 attempts for 570 yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 86.6.

There is a one-year wonder aspect to Pickett’s collegiate career — he had never thrown more than 13 touchdown passes in a season before he went off for 42 in 2021 — but the Broncos, who haven’t had an above-average quarterback since Peyton Manning, would probably take the risk.

10

New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Stingley has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons, and if we were going off his 2019 season, when he played 15 games, shut everybody down, and was a key part of the Tigers’ national championship season, Stingley might be a top-three player in this class. But we’re here now, wondering if the guy who allowed one touchdown, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 130.8 in three 2021 games is the guy we’re getting at the NFL level. Here’s betting that the Jets, who have massive needs at the position, gamble on 2019 over everything after. Stingley’s ability to work out at his pro day (he’ll skip combine workouts to continue recovery from a Lisfranc injury) would accelerate that process.

11

Washington Commanders: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Senior Bowl star managed to transcend iffy receivers and an awful offensive line at his alma mater to blow up for 47 passing touchdowns over his last two seasons. And as a runner, Willis brings Michael Vick to mind.

That’s all well and good, but when you watch Willis against better defenses who throw two-high and disguised coverages at him, it becomes clear that he’s still a work in progress. Willis will break down and out of the pocket at times even when he’s got protection and open receivers. Yes, the weaknesses of Liberty’s offensive line exacerbated this, but it’s still a thing that needs to be discussed.

That said, the Commanders might be the right quarterback away from a deep playoff run, and the right long-term quarterback away from several. If Willis can continue to develop behind a veteran in 2022, he could be the answer for Ron Rivera in Rivera’s current home as Cam Newton was at Rivera’s last stop.

12

Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Zimmer’s tenure as the Vikings’ head coach ended sadly with some really bad cornerback play, which is a terrible thing for perhaps the best secondary coach of his generation. Cameron Dantzler was the only functional Viking at that position last season, and now that Ed Donatell is in charge of Minnesota’s defense, he’ll need an able bookend for Dantzler.

McDuffie, who allowed 16 catches on 36 targets for 111 yards, 25 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 52.0 for the Huskies in 2021, could be a perfect fit.

13

Cleveland Browns: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2021 Browns got decent deep-ball production out of receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, and rookie Anthony Schwartz showed potential in that department, but there were reasons Odell Beckham Jr. got a lot happier about his prospects once he joined the Rams.

The Browns didn’t, and they need a force multiplier for Baker Mayfield if Kevin Stefanski is to bring out the best in his quarterback. Burks, who went all scorched-earth against opposing defenses with 12 catches of 20 or more air yards on 18 targets for 456 yards, four touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 149.3, would absolutely help. Did we mention that Burks is unofficially 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, and looks like the second coming of A.J. Brown? Well, we can do that now.

14

Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DI, Georgia

(Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you’re going to run two-high coverage with lighter boxes as more and more NFL teams are doing now, you’d better have a massive space-eater on your defensive line to pick up the slack. New Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who threw all kinds of nasty stuff at opposing offenses as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021, has said that he’ll continue Don Martindale’s aggressive approach, but perhaps in different ways — varied coverages and fronts should be the order of the day, perhaps with less of a blitz-happy approach.

However that works out, the Ravens — who have never been shy about selecting massive defensive tackles high in the draft — could need another one in this draft, and who better than Davis, the 6-foot-6, 340-pound tank of a man who can eradicate half an offensive line just as expertly as he can win one-on-ones with overwhelmed guards and centers with his surprising quickness and agility. At his best, Davis could have a Vita Vea-style impact on his NFL defense. Davis had three sacks and 14 total pressures last season, but as has been the case with Vea, you need to watch the tape to see his effect on the field.

15

Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins): Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles have all kinds of needs, but as they also have three first-round picks, they can take care of a lot of those issues. Let’s start by giving them the kind of edge-rusher who can re-define a defense in need. Javon Hargrave led the Eagles with 63 total pressures last season, Josh Sweat led their edge defenders with 46. Jermaine Johnson also had 46 pressures for the Seminoles, but that included 14 sacks, which tied with Aidan Hutchinson for the most in the nation among 2022 draft prospects. Johnson didn’t do much at Georgia in 2019 and 2020, but he blasted his way onto the scene in 2021, and he has all the tools to keep that going at the NFL level.

16

Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

We continue the Eagles’ turnaround by handing them an estimable partner for DeVonta Smith, which they don’t really have right now. Olave isn’t the biggest or most physically imposing receiver in this class, but as today’s NFL is a spacing league on both sides of the ball, he does bring one attribute of particular import — the ability to get open. Olave may struggle with press coverage, but if you want to stop him at the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have to catch him first — something that could also be said of Smith when he came out of Alabama last year.

Olave was a pain in the butt against man coverage last season, with 14 catches on 23 targets for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and he’s an estimable slot weapon who can find open spaces and exploit them.

17

Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Chargers solved their left tackle problems with the selection of Rashawn Slater in the first round of the 2021 draft, but they now have a serious right tackle problem that needs addressing. Bryan Bulaga lasted 45 snaps in the season opener before he was lost for the season to a core muscle injury. Bulaga has played a full 16-game season just once in the last five years. Backup Storm Norton was one of the NFL’s most vulnerable protectors, allowing nine sacks and 60 total pressures.

If the Chargers are to get the most out of Justin Herbert and take that into the postseason, they’ll need help on the edge. Cross, who at times resembles a top-10 prospect, gave up two sacks and 16 total pressures last season, and proved to also be a force in the run game. The Chargers are also in need of a big guy in the middle of their defensive line, and that’s a glaring weakness, but this need could be just as crucial.

18

New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Saints’ quarterback depth chart is the worst it’s been since before the Drew Brees era, and while new head coach Dennis Allen has an estimable defense (which Allen built), any attempt to be taken seriously in the NFC South and beyond will have to align with a better quarterback plan.

Ridder won’t blow you away with his deep ball (though he can be sneakily efficient with it), and there are legitimate concerns regarding his performance against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, but he’s sound in the pocket, and he has the kind of proto-Alex Smith upside that would at least provide a measure of stability to a quarterback room with little of that to show right now.

19

Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

(Ken Ruinard / staff-USA TODAY NETWORK)

With the Eagles’ second first-round pick in 2022, let’s address another elephant in the room. Darius Slay was great in Philly’s secondary last season, but everyone else is kind of mixed bag, which is how you get a cornerback group that allowed 13 touchdowns and picked off just four passes.

Where the Eagles were better in 2021 was in man coverage — they picked off five passes and allowed just six touchdowns in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man. As an aggressive press corner with tons of range, Booth would be a great fit. Last season, he gave up 30 catches on 49 targets for 329 yards, 155 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 69.2. Booth might find that his playing style gets him more flags in the NFL than it did in college, but overall, he’s the right kind of cornerback for the defenses this team should be playing.

20

Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

There are legitimate concerns about how much Corral had to rely on RPOs in 2021 — his 110 RPO dropbacks ranked sixth in the FBS, but when he was reliant on those concepts, he did just fine, completing 170 of 278 passes for 2,474 yards, 1,073 air yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. So, let’s not automatically throw him in the one-trick pony bin.

It’s also true that under offensive coordinator Matt Canada in 2021, the Steelers ranked third in the NFL (behind the Chiefs and Dolphins) with 83 RPO dropbacks, so the Corral-Steelers merger could be a successful one from that standpoint. Corral might have a Baker Mayfield-style impact in the right system, and Pittsburgh’s could be it.

21

New England Patriots: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of young quarterbacks trying to make their bones in the NFL, let’s talk about Mac Jones and the deep ball for a minute. In his rookie season of 2021, the Alabama alum attempted 63 passes of 20 or more air yards, completing just 24 for 763 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.4. That’s a lot of bottom-five rankings among starting quarterbacks, and while Jones has a good arm, he’ll need receivers who can help him with those long bombs by creating defined openings with deep speed and acceleration.

Which is where Jameson Williams comes in. Had Williams not suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against Georgia, he’d probably be a top-five prospect and the No. 1 receiver in this class on just about every analyst’s board. An afterthought for Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, Williams absolutely exploded with the Crimson Tide in 2021. Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding two kick return touchdowns. The Patriots would have to wait a tick for Williams to hit the field, but given what he could do for Bill Belichick’s offense, it’d be worth the wait.

22

Las Vegas Raiders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

(Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network)

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels certainly knows how to run a productive passing game, and as long as he can stay out of his own way, the Raiders should be in better shape in that department, with Derek Carr leading the way. What the Raiders do not have at this point is a receiver who can win one-on-one matchups and beat people deep. There’s tight end Darren Waller (who can do both) and possession receiver Hunter Renfrow (who will become McDaniels’ next Julian Walker), but the addition of Wilson would put this offense over the top.

Wilson needs some work with his route specificity, but he’s a first-day weapon both with the deep ball and after the catch. He would do a lot to perfect a passing game that’s almost there.

And if you want a guy who will make acrobatic, contested catches, well…

It’s my belief that both Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr would enjoy adding Mr. Wilson’s attributes to their offensive arsenal.

23

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, the Cardinals’ cornerbacks allowed 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Few teams (even the really bad ones) have a more glaring need, and this is something general manager Steve Keim has been trying to get right for a while. The current contractual schism with Kyler Murray aside, this team is going to find it tough to be taken seriously in the NFC West until the secondary gets sorted out. Byron Murphy aside, this just isn’t’ working.

So, let’s give the Cardinals another Kyler, at least while they have the other one. This Kyler, one of two Washington cornerbacks taken in the first round in this mock, gave up just 21 catches on 41 targets last season for 243 yards, 70 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 49.1. Gordon is a big, aggressive defensive back who’s still putting his overall coverage plan together, but when it all comes together, it’s pretty tough to deal with. He’d be a great Murphy bookend in a defense with desperate needs here.

24

Dallas Cowhoys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In his recent conference call with the media, NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah talked about how current Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has always preferred “urgent” athletes on his defenses. There are few defensive players who better fit that description than Dean, who transcended any size concerns in the Bulldogs’ great defense (he’s unofficially 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds) by throwing himself all over the field at unsafe speed.

In 2021, Dean had eight sacks, 31 total pressures, 54 tackles, 42 stops, and he allowed just 21 catches on 36 targets for 122 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 41.7. His addition to Quinn’s Dallas defense would allow the Cowboys to move Micah Parsons around in even more dangerous ways, perhaps taking that defense right over the top.

25

Buffalo Bills: Devonte Wyatt, DI, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills are in an enviable state of needlessness — they don’t have a lot of glaring holes in their roster. There are some offensive line issues, and some players to help solve them around this pick, but let’s go to the other side of the line and give Ed Oliver a dynamic buddy at the tackle position. Jordan Bates was the big name on Georgia’s defensive line last season, but don’t miss Wyatt’s production — he had four sacks, 26 total pressures, and 21 stops on 423 total snaps. He’s a gap-shooting freak with impressive movement skills who could bring even more disruption to a Bills front four that really started to come together last season.

26

Tennessee Titans: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In 2021, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took 48 sacks (only Joe Burrow had more with 70), and he was pressured on 34.4% of his dropbacks, throwing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions when he was thrown off his ideal spot. Right tackle David Quessenberry was the primary issue in this department, as he allowed a league-high 11 sacks and 60 total pressures. Quessenberry was a decent run-blocker, but if the Titans are going to separate themselves in an AFC that is absolutely stacked at the top, they’ll need better protection than that — and they also need a blocker who can amplify Derrick Henry’s efforts in Tennessee’s power run game.

Penning, who really became a name during the Senior Bowl with his spirited play style, would be a great fit. He’s a natural road-grader, and he allowed just one sack and 11 total pressures last season. Strength of competition might be an issue in the short term when Penning makes his NFL transition, but he’s got the tools to be an ideal mauling tackle at the next level. As long as Penning maintains his leverage as opposed to looking for a fight, he’ll be fine.

27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Marpet’s retirement last week was a surprise in that Marpet has been one of the NFL’s best guards for a while now, and he’s just 28 years old. It also leaves Bruce Arians’ offense in a bit of a quandary, as center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa will be free agents when the new league year kicks in on March 16 unless they’re re-signed. There are other needs — cornerback and quarterback are obvious — but whoever’s going to line up under center to replace Tom Brady will need some kind of protection on the inside.

Kenyon Green, who allowed one sack and 10 total pressures on 404 pass-blocking snaps last season, would be a great Marpet replacement, because he brings the same technical acumen and nasty streak to the field. And as a run-blocker? Well, let’s just say that he has a propensity for moving people from Point A to Point B, whether they want to go there or not.

28

Green Bay Packers: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports)

Cue Aaron Rodgers getting all cryptic on SnapFace if the Packers don’t get him a receiver in the first round, but this pick makes sense for a host of reasons. Za’Darius Smith missed all but two games last season due to injury, and Smith has a rather considerable $27,661,250 cap hit in 2022. That could be restructured, but as Smith has been the Packers’ best multi-gap pass-rusher, it’s time to get the next guy on board — and that’s true even with Rashan Gary’s progress.

Walker is raw like sushi from a technique perspective, but the physical tools explode off the tape, and he’s far from the first pass-rusher to come into the NFL with a need to become more technically correct and explosive with his hands. Once that happens, watch out.

You saw a bit of it against Evan Neal last season…

…and Walker amassed 34 total pressures on pass-rushing snaps in 2021. Walker can also be a force against the run, and he’s displayed some coverage skills. The payoff might not happen right away, but as they showed with Gary, the Packers are just fine taking raw pass-rushers and letting them develop over time.

29

Miami Dolphins: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

As we have seen with the Brian Flores situation, the Dolphins as they stand now aren’t always great with the concept of doing the wrong thing and admitting it was the wrong thing. In a smaller sense, there is an opportunity for the franchise to avoid doubling down on a mistake. In 2021, Miami took Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg with the 42nd overall pick in the second round. Eichenberg unfortunately was one of the NFL’s worst blockers in his rookie season, and based on his tape going back to Notre Dame, that may or may not be fixable.

What we do know is that if new head coach Mike McDaniel is going to run his Shanahan-based offense in a functional sense, he’s going to need a better offensive line than the one he’s got. McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier could start by selecting one of the talented linemen in this draft class, and Raimann should still be on the board where they stand. The Austrian former tight end is still putting his entire blocking package together, but he’s already shown more lateral athleticism and consistent power than Eichenberg did, and the upside is more than interesting. He allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures on 475 pass-rushing snaps last season, and though the floor is variable at this point, the ceiling could be cathedral.

30

Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

While I’m not quite as high on Karlaftis’ ultimate ceiling as a lot of media evaluators may be, there’s also the benefit of landing with the Chiefs in what may be a surprising virtual slide down the boards. I get that some compare him to Ryan Kerrigan because Kerrigan also went to Purdue, but Kerrigan was (in my opinion) quite a bit more explosive off the snap coming out of college. I would liken Karlaftis to Kyle Vanden Bosch, who got it done as much with power as with speed, and could disrupt from multiple gaps.

31

Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

(Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK)

What probably happened with the Bengals last season was that their offense and their defense progressed to an unexpected point in 2021, and their offensive line simply didn’t progress at the same rate. There’s no better time than the present to fix that obvious issue, and keep Joe Burrow upright on the way to perhaps more division titles and Super Bowls.

There would be few better places to start than at the center position, and no better center than Linderbaum, the athletic freak who puts some in the mind of Jason Kelce. While Linderbaum won’t win a ton of strength battles at the line of scrimmage, he’s perfectly capable of getting a one-tech defensive tackle on the track and pushing him out of the picture…

…and he gave up just one sack and nine total pressures on 464 pass-blocking snaps last season. Cincinnati might want to grab more offensive linemen in free agency, and with picks 63, 95, 134, and 173 as well, but Linderbaum would represent an outstanding foundational piece with which to begin the required reformation.

32

Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Kaiir Elam, CB, Miami

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Lions could go with a quarterback to develop with this pick, because Jared Goff is… well, Jared Goff. But let’s enhance a Detroit secondary that really needs it. Amani Oruwariye turned himself into an underrated breakout star in 2021, but as Mr. Oruwariye accounted for six of the seven interceptions among the team’s cornerbacks, it’s time for an upgrade.

You could say that Elam had a “down year” in 2021, but let’s put that in perspective. Over three years with the Gators, he allowed 52 catches on 113 targets for 625 yards, 257 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, six interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 56.1. We should take his 2021 season (19 catches on 36 targets for 191 yards, 101 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 75.1) kin that context. Elam is a sound player who will occasionally get beaten on the deep ball, but overall, he’d be a real asset in that group.