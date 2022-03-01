"You Know My Opinion!" - Pep Guardiola Showers Praise on Fernandinho Amid Uncertainty Over Future

It is no secret that Fernandinho's role at City has lessened in recent seasons.

With the emergence of Spanish international Rodri as a key player in Pep Guardiola's midfield, the Brazilian has seen most of his time on the pitch come as a substitute or in the cup competitions.

Despite that, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had nothing but positive things to say about Fernandinho's recent form ahead of the squad's trip to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

“(I am) More than pleased (with his performances). You know my opinion about Fernandinho," Pep Guardiola said.

"When I arrived he was here and was playing regularly. He’s 36-years-old now, he plays the minutes he has to play and always is positive."

While some have questioned whether or not the Manchester City captain still has the energy in his legs to compete in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola believes he is slowly coming back to his imperious best.

"He struggled in the beginning to find his rhythm but now I feel in the training sessions he is back to his best," said the Manchester City manager.

“And with the amount of games we have ahead, we will need him.”

With the coming months set to be a gruelling period of fixtures for Pep Guardiola's side, as they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Champions League, we could see far more of Fernandinho as the squad will likely be heavily rotated to cope with the fixture list.

For a start, the Brazilian is expected to be in the squad in for Manchester City's trip to Peterborough on Tuesday night, and will most likely be a starter as the Etihad club close in on a yet another FA Cup quarter-final place.

