Conagra Brands’ Cash Flow Increases The Safety Of Its Dividend Yield

By David Trainer
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a price return basis, the Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio (+0.1%) outperformed the S&P 500 (0.0%) by 0.1% from January 20, 2022 through February 16, 2022. On a total return basis, the Model Portfolio (+0.4%) outperformed the S&P 500 (0.0%) by 0.4% over the same time. The best performing large...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Turning Point Brands Hikes Dividend By 9%

Turning Point Brands Inc's (NYSE: TPB) board of directors has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.06 from $0.055 per share paid in January. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 18, 2022. The company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

HP Inc.: A Free Cash Flow Machine

HP has shown strong revenue growth in its personal systems business and its printing segment should show strength coming out of the pandemic. HP Inc. (HPQ) is trading at a steep discount to my projected share price of $40.13. This represents ~15% upside potential from current levels. My optimistic outlook on HP shares stems from the strong growth we have seen in the company's personal systems segment and the potential for its printing business to continue its rebound post-pandemic. Management plans to repurchase $4B of stock in 2022, 10.80% of the company's current market cap, providing valuation support. Shares are currently cheap, trading at 8.68x forward earnings and 6.4x TTM earnings. I anticipate its multiple to expand as investors appreciate the ~$4B of free cash flow in 2021 and outlook of $4.5B in free cash flow for 2022. The company yields 2.84%, offering tech investors cash flow amid our current uncertain macro backdrop. Overall, I believe investors should consider HP as a growing, profitable, cash flow generative tech stock that has ~15% of room to run.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Crestwood Equity Partners: Cash Keeps Flowing

$600 million of EBITDA for 2021, most in company history. Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) reported Adjusted EBITDA of $149.1 million compared to $165.1 million in last year's fourth quarter. That brought EBITDA up to $600 million for the year, the high end of company guidance. Remember, the company and Con Ed (ED) sold Stagecoach gas assets to Kinder Morgan (KMI) in July 2021. Because of the sale, there was $16 million of Adjusted EBITDA missing in the Storage and Logistics business versus Q4 2020. Storage and Logistics' NGL volumes were also negatively impacted by a warmer than usual December, a trend that has reversed so far in 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Royal Buys: The 5 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings

Dividend Kings are a select group that have increased dividends for over 50 years; currently there are just 39 stocks that meet this elite status. Bob Ciura, an editor at Sure Dividend and a contributor to MoneyShow.com has reviewed all of the “Kings” and highlights the 5 highest-yielding stocks in the group.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Netgear: A Play On Cash Flows, Not Growth

Netgear has truly struggled to grow its revenue in recent years, but the firm has done well to generate profits and strong cash flows. Networking, security, and other related things are necessary in the modern era of technology. Without the ability to connect, communicate with, or be protected on, the various technologies that exist, those technologies in question are virtually useless. And one company that specializes in providing these types of capabilities is Netgear (NTGR). Had you looked only at the company's revenue in recent years, you might think that it is a mediocre prospect for investors to consider. But upon a closer look, it becomes clear that the business is doing well to generate true value for its investors even as revenue has mostly stalled. So long as this current trend persists, the business will make for an interesting prospect. And this is made even more true when you consider just how cheap shares are today.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

This 5.5%-Yielding Diversified REIT Is Putting Its Dividend on an Even Firmer Foundation

W.P. Carey is acquiring the last of its large managed funds. It will also further diversify the REIT's portfolio, putting its dividend on an even firmer foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

O-I Glass Is Trading At An Underlying 17% Free Cash Flow Yield So I'm A Buyer

O-I is a major producer of glass containers with a strong market position in the Americas and Europe. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is a leading manufacturer of glass containers in the Americas and Europe where it's operating 68 manufacturing plants. The company's share price has been under pressure because of its balance sheet as OI had to focus on reducing its net debt. I believe the company is turning a corner now and the ongoing free cash flow will now also be spent on additional expansion as the European market for glass containers is still growing.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman declares quarterly cash dividend

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical announced the company will offer a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on its common stock. The Eastman board of directors declared the dividend on Tuesday. According to a release from the company, Eastman’s dividend is payable April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

Crestwood Equity Partners recently closed a needle-moving acquistion. The deal is giving it the fuel to boost its already sizable payout. Meanwhile, it has plenty of flexibility to continue expanding, which could give it the fuel to keep growing its payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Forbes

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Leave Behind

Over longer time periods, dividend stock prices tend to follow their dividends—for better or for worse. Sometimes, the stock price gets there first. This can be a race to the sky, in the case of a rising dividend. Or a race to the basement, when a payout is about to be cut.
STOCKS
Forbes

Buying A House Vs Investing In The Stock Market

Investing in real estate and the stock market are both passive income sources. Investing in the stock market can potentially yield better returns over time. Both come with its own set of risks that all investors should consider. Unpopular opinion: Investing in the stock market is better than investing in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Conagra Brands Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Is QYLD A Good Choice For Dividend Portfolios? What To Make Of Its 14% Yield

Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is a tech investment that seeks to generate income primarily. Tech investments can be exciting since many tech stocks offer considerable growth potential due to global macro tailwinds such as digitalization, e-commerce, and many more. At the same time, tech stocks oftentimes do not offer high dividend yields, however. The Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) seeks to combine tech exposure with a sizeable dividend yield. In this report, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of an investment in QYLD.
STOCKS
ETF Focus

6 Higher Yielding Cash Alternatives For Your Portfolio

The past year has brought a renewed focus on one part of portfolio management that investors haven't had to deal with for a while - yields on cash positions. With the Fed keeping rates at near zero for most of the post-financial crisis era, yields on money market funds and anything "cash-like" have been at or near zero as well.
MARKETS

