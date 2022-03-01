Conagra Brands’ Cash Flow Increases The Safety Of Its Dividend Yield

Netgear has truly struggled to grow its revenue in recent years, but the firm has done well to generate profits and strong cash flows. Networking, security, and other related things are necessary in the modern era of technology. Without the ability to connect, communicate with, or be protected on, the various technologies that exist, those technologies in question are virtually useless. And one company that specializes in providing these types of capabilities is Netgear (NTGR). Had you looked only at the company's revenue in recent years, you might think that it is a mediocre prospect for investors to consider. But upon a closer look, it becomes clear that the business is doing well to generate true value for its investors even as revenue has mostly stalled. So long as this current trend persists, the business will make for an interesting prospect. And this is made even more true when you consider just how cheap shares are today.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO