"A Decision Will Be Made at the End of the Season." - Pep Guardiola Drops Major Hint on the Future of Manchester City Midfielder

As Fernandinho's Manchester City career begins to wind down, some have questioned what could be next for the 36-year-old.

The Brazilian has been a lynchpin in the City midfield since signing for the club in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk - and has only recently begun to slow down.

After being an automatic starter for the Blues throughout most of the Pep Guardiola era, the Brazilian has only made five starts in the Premier League this season, as he does not appear to be fit enough to play 90 minutes every week.

While Fernandinho has evaded 'father time' thus far and remained a key figure both on and off the pitch for Manchester City, he is expected to hang up his boots at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

IMAGO / PA Images

The former Donetsk man has proven to be a key member of City's leadership team in recent seasons, prompting some to get the idea that he could join the staff at the Etihad club as a coach.

“No. It would be boring… working with us is so boring,” Guardiola joked, "I wish him the best job of his life, not working with us. A decision will be made at end of the season."

Guardiola continued, “And again, with these kinds of things Txiki (football director Txiki Begiristain) is the boss.”

With the games coming thick and fast for Guardiola's side, Fernandinho is likely to feature against the Posh on Tuesday, along with a host of City players who have not featured in some of the more recent starting elevens.

