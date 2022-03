Right this minute in New York City, it's still mighty cold outside. But up in the Bronx, a taste of the tropics is in full bloom with today's opening of The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden. "The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope," is the garden's 19th-annual exhibition of tropical flora. The show is named for its designer, Jeff Leatham, an award-winning floral designer and the creative director of George V Hotel and the Four Seasons Hotels in Beverly Hills and Philadelphia. An earlier version of Leatham's show opened at NYBG in 2020, but was closed prematurely because of the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO