Nature highlights three key graphics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. When a spent rocket booster smashes into the Moon on 4 March, it will add to a collection of spacecraft that previously crashed there — as this graphic shows. The first was the Soviet Union’s Luna 2 in 1959, which became the first human-made object to make contact with another celestial body when it crashed a little north of the lunar equator. The most recent was China’s Chang’e 5 lander, which dropped an ascent vehicle onto the Moon in 2020 as it flew lunar samples back to Earth.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO