FDA has no questions on GRAS status of enzyme-modified steviol glycosides

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' candidate treatment for a rare type of hemolytic anemia. The regulator gave PYRUKYND (mitapivat) the green light for adults diagnosed with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, an inherited disease that starts as chronic hemolytic anemia characterized by rapid red blood cell destruction. The inherited mutation in the PKLR gene may cause huge deficits in red blood cells and can lead to serious complications, including osteoporosis, gallstones, extramedullary hematopoiesis, pulmonary hypertension and iron overload. People with PK deficiency experience poor quality of life. Treatments are available but they come with short-term and long-term risks.
Comments / 0