Fort Lauderdale, FL

MediXall Announces Continued Expansion of the Health Karma Partner Program with the Addition of Mosaic Employee Benefits

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ('Health Karma'), has expanded its Partner Program with the company entering into a sales and distribution agreement with Mosaic Employee Benefits LLC ('Mosaic'). Pursuant...

www.austinnews.net

#Health Benefits#Mental Health#Medixall Group Inc#Otcqb#Mdxl#Health Karma#Partner Program#A Human Service Agency
