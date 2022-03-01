ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Belgian Boys raises $7 million

By Sam Danley
bakingbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Belgian Boys, a woman-owned brand of European treats, raised $7 million in its first funding round, led by Equilibra Ventures with participation from angel investors. Run by Belgian-born wife and husband duo Anouck Gotlib and Greg Galel, Belgian Boys offers stroopwafels, cookies and desserts as...

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

KarmaLife Raises $2.2 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. KarmaLife, a real-time credit solutions provider for gig workers, raised $2.2 million in pre-Series A round, led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF). Netgraph Investment, LV Angel Fund, Singularity Ventures and angel investors. The fintech platform will utilize the funds for further product development, team expansion and employer partnerships.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Target Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum Wages

Click here to read the full article. The Minnesota mass merchant is investing in wages and benefits to attract talent in a tight job market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization VotesHow Better Omnichannel Can Bring Future GrowthNike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Beverage#Yogurt Maker#Food Drink#Belgian Boys#European#Equilibra Ventures#Americans#Target#French#Kind Snacks#Cpg#Marks Equilibra#Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy