Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to remain bullish unless it craters under $1,770 – DBS Bank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold has catapulted to a $1,974 high before giving up gains and quickly succumbed to a $1,878 low. Technically, in the bigger picture, gold’s price profile remains bullish unless it craters under $1,770, Benjamin...

Seeking Alpha

DRDGold: Bullish Into The Breakout Higher In Gold Prices

DRDGOLD maintains a long-term strategy of being an unhedged gold producer, making it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Gold Chartbook: Bullish Momentum Remains Strong

Over the last seven months, gold has once again done everything to disguise its true intentions. Over the last seven months, gold has once again done everything to disguise its true intentions. In hindsight, the flash crash in August with a low at US$1,678 actually marked the start of a multi-month uptrend. With Friday’s close at US$1,898, Gold (XAUUSD:CUR), as well as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), and the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) now are trading US$220 higher from that US$1,680 level, which had held three times over the course of 2021. A series of higher lows and now finally also higher highs have been established! Bullish momentum remains strong.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Barrick Gold Breakout: Bullish For Gold Miners

Barrick Gold just reported a blow-out quarter, beating on earnings and revenue. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) just crushed its Q4 2021 earnings, beating on the top and bottom line, in one of its strongest quarterly earnings in recent memory. Barrick shares rose by 7% post-earnings, and I believe its strong quarter...
METAL MINING
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Inflation Will Be Higher, More Fed Rate Hikes to Come: Goldman

Goldman Sachs has lifted its inflation estimate for this year and next. And as a result, it has lifted its estimate for the number of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes for 2023. As for inflation, “we are increasingly concerned about two main risks,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in...
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
STOCKS
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
ECONOMY
AFP

Ukraine war impact on US economy 'highly uncertain': Fed chief

The impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the US economy is "highly uncertain" and the central bank will need to move with care to contain rising inflation and ensure the recovery continues, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "The near-term effects on the US economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions, and of events to come, remain highly uncertain," he said in his semi-annual testimony to Congress.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

Stock markets are falling, and European banking stocks are getting hit particularly hard on worries about sanctions. But these banks actually do little business with Russia, and their stocks could rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as bank stocks, crude prices weigh

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Thursday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from metals and information technology companies, while soaring crude prices continued to curb investor appetite for risky assets. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.65% to 16,498.05 at close, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sterling rises vs euro, focus on economy, rate hike bets

March 2 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against a weakening euro on Wednesday, with investors focusing on market bets on UK and euro zone rate hikes amid concerns about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. The pound edged higher also versus a rising dollar while investors continued to rush...
BUSINESS

