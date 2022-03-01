Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to remain bullish unless it craters under $1,770 – DBS Bank

Over the last seven months, gold has once again done everything to disguise its true intentions. Over the last seven months, gold has once again done everything to disguise its true intentions. In hindsight, the flash crash in August with a low at US$1,678 actually marked the start of a multi-month uptrend. With Friday’s close at US$1,898, Gold (XAUUSD:CUR), as well as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), and the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) now are trading US$220 higher from that US$1,680 level, which had held three times over the course of 2021. A series of higher lows and now finally also higher highs have been established! Bullish momentum remains strong.

