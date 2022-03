The Patriots went wild last offseason and spent a boatload of money to revamp the roster and doubled down on their aggressiveness at the draft by targeting quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. Those moves helped propel New England back into the playoffs after a one-year absence, but their stay in the postseason didn't last long as they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the opening round. As they step into the 2022 offseason, it remains to be seen if they'll be going gangbusters once again, but they will look to take steps towards building a Super Bowl contender in some form or fashion.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO