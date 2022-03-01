ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuraGuest Provides Initial Results for its New Activities Program ISG Active

 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ('InsuraGuest' or the 'Company'), through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC®, announces initial results from the product launch of InsuraGuest's new sports activities insurance coverage announced in the December 13, 2021 press release. From the...

Bangor Daily News

Dirigo Labs Announces Selection as AWS Activate Provider

WATERVILLE — Dirigo Labs, Maine’s newest accelerator program, has been designated as an Amazon Web Services Activate Provider, allowing Dirigo Labs-based startups and entrepreneurs to access exclusive benefits to help accelerate growth as they build their respective businesses. The accelerator, launching its first cohort in March, will host approximately 10 Maine-based startups representing a range of industries including biotechnology and information technology.
WATERVILLE, ME
Nature.com

Hypsometric changes in urban areas resulting from multiple years of mining activity

The impact of multiple years of underground mining of minerals on changes in the elevation of an urban area has been evaluated using the case study of Bytom in southern Poland. Between 1883 and 2011, that city experienced changes in absolute minimum (from 250.0 to 243.0Â m a.s.l.) and maximum (from 340.0 to 348.4Â m a.s.l.) elevations. During that period, the difference between minimum and maximum elevations increased from 90.0 to 105.4Â m. The consequence of underground mining has been the formation of extensive subsidence basins with a maximum depth of 35Â m. Where the terrain became raised, its elevation rose most commonly by 1.1Â m to 5.0Â m, with maximum increase in elevation caused by human activity amounting to 35Â m. The rate of anthropogenic subsidence in the city between 1883 and 2011 averaged 43Â mm/year (5.5Â m over the study period).
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Vanguard Will Not Restrict Its Active Managers' Decisions on Russia

(Reuters) -Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group said on Friday it will adhere to international sanctions being imposed on Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but will not restrict the investment decisions of managers of its actively-managed funds. In a note https://advisors.vanguard.com/insights/article/russiansanctionsindexchangesandvanguardfunds on its website on Friday...
MARKETS
Footwear News

Ross Plans to Open 100 Stores This Year as Retailer Eyes Growth

Click here to read the full article. Ross Stores is continuing its store growth strategy this year with a slate of new openings despite taking a slight hit in recent quarters due to higher freight, wages and COVID-related costs. The off-price chain said on Monday that it has opened 22 Ross locations and eight DD’s Discounts stores in 15 different states and Guam in February and March. Ross said in a statement that these new locations are part of the company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores — 75 Ross and 25 DD’s Discounts — during fiscal 2022. “Our return to stronger...
RETAIL
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Mar. 7, 2022

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Apria Healthcare, Inc. – renewed its lease of 8,592 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 East Parham Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Sheltering Arms, Inc. – renewed its lease of 6,000 SF of retail space at 4722 South Laburnum Avenue (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Shake Shack – leased 3,200 SF of retail space at Willow Place, 5400 West Broad Street (Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the landlord); Shirley Contracting Company – leased 2,535 SF of office space at 2100-2116 West Laburnum Avenue (Isaac DeRegibus represented the tenant); Lendmark Financial Services – leased 1,260 SF of retail space at 9853 Brook Road (Danielle Beckstoffer and Pete Waldbauer represented the landlord); Drybar – leased 1,973 SF of mixed-use space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Avenue (Annie O’Connor represented the landlord and James Ashby IV and Danielle Beckstoffer represented the tenant).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

U.S. Beef Prices Are Set to Rise: Here’s Why

How much are you willing to pay for a steak right now, Outsiders? You may have your limits tested if the U.S. beef prices get any higher. Inflation is on the rise and we are currently feeling it from a lot of different angles. However, one product in particular that has been hitting our pockets hard is beef. What’s unfortunate is that the steep price increases we’ve already seen may be just the beginning.
AGRICULTURE

