InsuraGuest Provides Initial Results for its New Activities Program ISG Active

The impact of multiple years of underground mining of minerals on changes in the elevation of an urban area has been evaluated using the case study of Bytom in southern Poland. Between 1883 and 2011, that city experienced changes in absolute minimum (from 250.0 to 243.0Â m a.s.l.) and maximum (from 340.0 to 348.4Â m a.s.l.) elevations. During that period, the difference between minimum and maximum elevations increased from 90.0 to 105.4Â m. The consequence of underground mining has been the formation of extensive subsidence basins with a maximum depth of 35Â m. Where the terrain became raised, its elevation rose most commonly by 1.1Â m to 5.0Â m, with maximum increase in elevation caused by human activity amounting to 35Â m. The rate of anthropogenic subsidence in the city between 1883 and 2011 averaged 43Â mm/year (5.5Â m over the study period).

