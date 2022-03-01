InsuraGuest Provides Initial Results for its New Activities Program ISG Active

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Apria Healthcare, Inc. – renewed its lease of 8,592 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 East Parham Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Sheltering Arms, Inc. – renewed its lease of 6,000 SF of retail space at 4722 South Laburnum Avenue (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Shake Shack – leased 3,200 SF of retail space at Willow Place, 5400 West Broad Street (Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the landlord); Shirley Contracting Company – leased 2,535 SF of office space at 2100-2116 West Laburnum Avenue (Isaac DeRegibus represented the tenant); Lendmark Financial Services – leased 1,260 SF of retail space at 9853 Brook Road (Danielle Beckstoffer and Pete Waldbauer represented the landlord); Drybar – leased 1,973 SF of mixed-use space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Avenue (Annie O’Connor represented the landlord and James Ashby IV and Danielle Beckstoffer represented the tenant).
