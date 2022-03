After turning 81 in December, Dionne Warwick feels as vibrant as ever. “Being able to get up every morning and stand up and move, I’m really blessed,” she says. The celebrated artist, who has sold more than 100 million records throughout her career—known for hits like “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer”—closed out 2021 with a steady stream of concerts and plans to return to her Vegas residency. She still performs on stage with the gusto of a 30-year-old, her energy fueled by both her passion for music and her fans. “Looking at the audience and seeing those smiles and watching an arm go around a shoulder, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

