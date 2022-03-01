United South’s feeder middle schools experience success on the hardwood

The Antonio Gonzalez Middle School boys’ basketball team won a championship this year. (Courtesy photo)

The success of any high school program starts at the middle school. And one local high school basketball program is excited about the future after a great showing at the UISD Middle School Basketball Championships.

The United South basketball programs will continue to reload as its feeder programs have become a pipeline of talent.

United South Middle School had two teams win UISD Middle School Championships and had another two finish second. Antonio Gonzalez Middle School won a championship and Raul Perales Middle School finished third to help sweep the top three spots by a high school feeder program.

“It has been a special year in Leopard land in regard to the sport of basketball,” United South Middle School campus coordinator Antonio Briseno said. “The United South Middle student body, staff, administrators and community are extremely proud of both our seventh-grade girls’ team and eighth-grade boys’ team for winning the UISD Championships. Both teams finished undefeated and are filled with talented and dedicated players who, without a doubt, will be making an impact in our USHS basketball programs in the coming years.

“Both teams were led by great coaches who care about both the on and off court development of their players in Karla Peña and Albert Garza. Lastly, I’d like to also recognize both our eighth-grade girls’ team under the direction of Erika Cienfuegos and our seventh-grade boys’ team led by coach Joseph Martinez for finishing in second in their respective divisions.”

United South Middle School girls’ basketball teams both placed in the top two of their respective divisions. The seventh-grade team won the UISD Championship while the eighth-grade squad placed second.

“The coaches do an amazing job at our middle school programs of (Raul) Perales, (Antonio) Gonzalez, and United South,” United South High School head girls’ coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. “United South Middle has had successful seasons. The families are in love with the game. We are excited about our future Lady Panthers.”

The United South Middle School seventh grade girls’ championship roster, which went undefeated this season, consisted of Kassy Vela, Izari Soto, Jasmine Espinoza, Janelle Arevalo, Miranda Morales, Alyson Hinojosa, Kailee Rivera, Adriana Veliz, Alyzah Fernandez, Christa Valdez and Larissa Hinojosa.

On the boys’ side, the United South Middle School eighth-grade team won the UISD Championship while the seventh-grade teams took the top three spots.

The eighth-grade roster from United South Middle School was made of Rogelio Tello, Roman Martinez, Hector Murillo, Ryan Garcia, Adam Trejo, DJ Robles, Kevin Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Johnathan Elizalde, Arnoldo Gonzalez, Juan Valadez, Christian Martinez and Gabriel Perez

“First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing me to lead a great group of young men to win the UISD eighth-grade championship. We had an amazing year,” United South Middle School eighth grade coach Albert Garza said. “Our season was in lingo when all middle school sports were stopped after our sixth game. We thought it would be canceled like it had been the case the past two seasons. When we heard that we would still have the UISD Championships, we knew we could go and win it all. This team was different -- they played unselfishly.

“The parent, administration and teacher support in our games was great. We were very fortunate to play for the championship at home. The championship game filled our gym to max capacity. It was loud -- the energy was off the charts. There were people from other schools sitting in the stands just to see United South and Herrera play in the championship. I told the boys before the game this was our goal since Day 1. We executed our game, and the final score took care of itself. We never trailed in the entire game. We were clicking on all cylinders and came out on top.”

The Antonio Gonzalez Middle School seventh grade boys won the UISD Championship while United South Middle School placed second and Raul Perales Middle School finished third.

“We are obviously excited about having these student athletes join our program,” United South High School head boys’ coach Carmelo Gonzalez said. “I believe it is the first time one of our feeders have won the tournament. Hopefully, they can carry that confidence and commitment over to their high school careers. Our middle school coaches have a lot to do with these boys’ success but ultimately it is the players’ hard work, special skills and talent that have allowed them the privilege of being champions this year. We look forward to working with these players in the future.”

The seventh-grade Pumas championship team consisted of Jorge Castillo, Marcus Contreras, Adriel Garcia, Raul Gutierrez, Jose Elizondo, Alfredo Hernandez, Hector Hinojosa, Brandon Lona, Angel Trinidad, Anthony Tello and Jose Tolentino.

“We set out a goal from the beginning of the season of winning the championship and bring it back home to AGMS, and the boys were able to accomplish it,” Antonio Gonzalez Middle School campus coordinator Abraham Gonzalez said.