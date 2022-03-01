ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

United South’s feeder middle schools experience success on the hardwood

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdWEM_0eSMuWUb00
The Antonio Gonzalez Middle School boys’ basketball team won a championship this year. (Courtesy photo)

The success of any high school program starts at the middle school. And one local high school basketball program is excited about the future after a great showing at the UISD Middle School Basketball Championships.

The United South basketball programs will continue to reload as its feeder programs have become a pipeline of talent.

United South Middle School had two teams win UISD Middle School Championships and had another two finish second. Antonio Gonzalez Middle School won a championship and Raul Perales Middle School finished third to help sweep the top three spots by a high school feeder program.

“It has been a special year in Leopard land in regard to the sport of basketball,” United South Middle School campus coordinator Antonio Briseno said. “The United South Middle student body, staff, administrators and community are extremely proud of both our seventh-grade girls’ team and eighth-grade boys’ team for winning the UISD Championships. Both teams finished undefeated and are filled with talented and dedicated players who, without a doubt, will be making an impact in our USHS basketball programs in the coming years.

“Both teams were led by great coaches who care about both the on and off court development of their players in Karla Peña and Albert Garza. Lastly, I’d like to also recognize both our eighth-grade girls’ team under the direction of Erika Cienfuegos and our seventh-grade boys’ team led by coach Joseph Martinez for finishing in second in their respective divisions.”

United South Middle School girls’ basketball teams both placed in the top two of their respective divisions. The seventh-grade team won the UISD Championship while the eighth-grade squad placed second.

“The coaches do an amazing job at our middle school programs of (Raul) Perales, (Antonio) Gonzalez, and United South,” United South High School head girls’ coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. “United South Middle has had successful seasons. The families are in love with the game. We are excited about our future Lady Panthers.”

The United South Middle School seventh grade girls’ championship roster, which went undefeated this season, consisted of Kassy Vela, Izari Soto, Jasmine Espinoza, Janelle Arevalo, Miranda Morales, Alyson Hinojosa, Kailee Rivera, Adriana Veliz, Alyzah Fernandez, Christa Valdez and Larissa Hinojosa.

On the boys’ side, the United South Middle School eighth-grade team won the UISD Championship while the seventh-grade teams took the top three spots.

The eighth-grade roster from United South Middle School was made of Rogelio Tello, Roman Martinez, Hector Murillo, Ryan Garcia, Adam Trejo, DJ Robles, Kevin Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Johnathan Elizalde, Arnoldo Gonzalez, Juan Valadez, Christian Martinez and Gabriel Perez

“First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing me to lead a great group of young men to win the UISD eighth-grade championship. We had an amazing year,” United South Middle School eighth grade coach Albert Garza said. “Our season was in lingo when all middle school sports were stopped after our sixth game. We thought it would be canceled like it had been the case the past two seasons. When we heard that we would still have the UISD Championships, we knew we could go and win it all. This team was different -- they played unselfishly.

“The parent, administration and teacher support in our games was great. We were very fortunate to play for the championship at home. The championship game filled our gym to max capacity. It was loud -- the energy was off the charts. There were people from other schools sitting in the stands just to see United South and Herrera play in the championship. I told the boys before the game this was our goal since Day 1. We executed our game, and the final score took care of itself. We never trailed in the entire game. We were clicking on all cylinders and came out on top.”

The Antonio Gonzalez Middle School seventh grade boys won the UISD Championship while United South Middle School placed second and Raul Perales Middle School finished third.

“We are obviously excited about having these student athletes join our program,” United South High School head boys’ coach Carmelo Gonzalez said. “I believe it is the first time one of our feeders have won the tournament. Hopefully, they can carry that confidence and commitment over to their high school careers. Our middle school coaches have a lot to do with these boys’ success but ultimately it is the players’ hard work, special skills and talent that have allowed them the privilege of being champions this year. We look forward to working with these players in the future.”

The seventh-grade Pumas championship team consisted of Jorge Castillo, Marcus Contreras, Adriel Garcia, Raul Gutierrez, Jose Elizondo, Alfredo Hernandez, Hector Hinojosa, Brandon Lona, Angel Trinidad, Anthony Tello and Jose Tolentino.

“We set out a goal from the beginning of the season of winning the championship and bring it back home to AGMS, and the boys were able to accomplish it,” Antonio Gonzalez Middle School campus coordinator Abraham Gonzalez said.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander freshman Gilbert Garcia wins state championship in archery

Gilbert Garcia Jr. knew he screwed up. The Alexander High School freshman had pulled off the perfect shot. He knew when he left his hand he had hit the bullseye. His arrow struck the X dead center. The issue was he had shot the wrong target. Fate in his own hands The 15 year old was in the finals of the 2022 Texas Field Archery Association Indoor state championship at Cinnamon Creek Ranch in Roanoke two weeks ago and he had his fate in his own hands. He had already locked up the state season...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander wins Border Olympics girls’ title

Laredo programs fared well at the 88th Annual Border Olympics track and field meet that unfolded at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex Friday and Saturday. The top Laredo athletes did well against some of toughest competition in south Texas. The Alexander girls' team won the Border Olympics team title after scoring 96 points to edge out rival United (85) and were followed by Edinburg Economedes (82), Seguin (78), Nixon (54), Weslaco (44), Cigarroa (38) and Martin (28). "It feels great to have won the 88th Border Olympics track and field meet," Alexander head coach Christopher Alonzo said....
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Lady Longhorns make 4x200-meter relay history

The record stood for less than 24 hours. The United girls' 4x200-meter relay team broke the Border Olympics' 25-year-old record during the Friday qualifiers. They then one-upped themselves Saturday in the finals with a time of 1:43.86. Senior Celeste Rangel, freshman Abby Andrade, sophomore Valentina Torres and senior anchor Gabe Elizalde make up the record-breaking team. "These girls have been working hard. We've been (setting personal bests) every week," coach Amy Villasenor said. "It's important. They deserve this." Rangel said the record is even sweeter because of the 2021 Border Olympics' cancellation. "Finishing it off...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine starters named to TAPPS 4-5A All-District teams

All-District selections for TAPPS 4-5A were announced this week and St. Augustine dominated the selections. Senior Diego Romo led the way for the Knights, being named the District Offensive Player of the Year averaging 16.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals. He also eclipsed the 1,500-point mark for his career during the season. "It's funny, I've coached him his whole life and at the beginning you just hope he gets to play, and then he starts to do well, and then he starts to do extremely well," Rodrigo Romo, Diego's coach and father, said after...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Laredo, TX
Basketball
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Education
Laredo, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

United girls’ A doubles wins second tournament of year

It can be a challenge to convince tennis players who are used to playing singles to compete in doubles competition. But if it's best for the team and they see results, convincing becomes a whole lot easier. Brenda Guel has been one of United's best singles players for the last few years, just missing out on a regional berth last year in the spring. Vanessa Rodriguez has mostly played doubles but has shown an ability to compete in singles too. But during the spring individual season, they really haven't spent that much time on the court together other...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Shoulder to shoulder

Nixon's Margarito Benavides has gotten pretty used to running on his own early in the season. He dominates cross country meets routinely. He is able to compete against himself in the mile and the two-mile, and he'll even try his hands at other events just to challenge himself. But Benavides was far from on his own at the Border Olympics' 3,200-meter run Friday. From the opening gun, the Nixon senior was neck and neck as Eagle Pass's Oscar Ruiz was on his hip the entire way. Benavides thought he could shake him - he actually figured he...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
498
Followers
221
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy