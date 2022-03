Penguins playing in the snow is seriously the cutest video you will see today. They are just so stinking cute. Visitors of the St. Louis Zoo got a surprise as some of the zookeepers took a few penguins out to play in the snow which then turned into a stroll in the zoo. The penguins look like they are living their best life just throwing the snow with their wings, waddling from snow pile to snow pile, and just overjoyed with the snow.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO