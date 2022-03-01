Opelika police make arrest in Truist Bank Robbery
OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Opelika police have arrested a Columbus man in the February 11th robbery of a bank.
Monday, February 28th, Opelika investigators arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges from Columbus, GA, for Robbery, First Degree.
Hodges was identified as the suspect in the robbery at Truist Bank on that Friday morning at approximately 10:51 AM. The bank is located at 600 2nd Avenue.
