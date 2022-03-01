‘Somewhere Over the Border’ captures immigrant experience (Your Letters)

I agree with the comments in Barry Gersick’s recent letter. I have also been coming to Vail for many years and have had the same experience this year that he has. The large number of Epic Passes sold this year is misleading. I have a number of friends who previously bought three- or four-day passes, or relied on a Buddy Pass. This year they bought the discounted Epic Pass so I suspect that there are about the same number of people on the mountain. And any person who manages a business must sympathize with Vail’s difficulties in finding enough employees to man the lifts, the restaurants and the snow cats.

