This $5-Billion Moon-Themed Resort Is Coming To Vegas

As space tourism is evolving from science fiction into reality thanks to the billionaire space-boys club, it’s a wonder there hasn’t been a Moon-themed resort in Vegas yet.

The Canadian company, Moon World Resorts Inc. has galactic ambitions to remedy the lack of celestial-themed spots on The Strip. They announced plans for a $5 billion, 5.5-million-square-foot hotel, which will feature a replica of the moon standing at a whopping 735 feet tall and 650 feet wide! This project is only one of the four lunar-themed resorts Moon World Resorts Inc. is planning worldwide. The other locations include the Middle East, China, and Spain.

Staying at this resort will be just like traveling to space. Guests can expect a 2,500-seat theater, a planetarium, a 5,000-seat event center, a 10,000-seat arena, and, of course, a casino. As if that weren’t enough to keep space travelers busy! The resort will have approximately 4,000 rooms and suites, as well as a 75,000-square-foot spa! There are also plans for vast retail, food & drink spaces, and a futuristic nightclub!

The main attraction of this out-of-this-world resort has to be what they’re calling their “Lunar Colony.”Guests will find it in the upper half of the sphere, and it is designed to mimic actual lunar colonies that Nasa is planning.

To make your way to the colony, you’ll ride a moon shuttle, which travels through the exterior of the suits as it makes its way to the colony. Accessing this area does cost a pretty penny. For $500, visitors can explore the 10-acre crater-filled space on moon buggies. Oh, but you better not waste your time, given you only have 90 minutes to live out your astronaut dreams