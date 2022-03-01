Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors are returning home Tuesday night to a full capacity Scotiabank Arena and a date with the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Fans are back! For the first time since December 14, 2021, Toronto will play in front of 19,000 fans and the team couldn't be happier.

"It hasn't been that enjoyable. Hasn't been that great for our team or even our opposition's coming in. The low energy that's been in that building with no one there. Especially for a place that's full of energy," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday. "It's a super fun place to be when we do have fans and all that stuff. So we're certainly looking forward to that. It just helps the overall vibe and our overall mood and our overall energy throughout the game and I think we could use that."

Tuesday will mark the return of Goran Dragic to Toronto and it seems like Raptors fans are ready to let him hear it. His tenure in Toronto was certainly rocky, but the Raptors organization has been overwhelmingly positive about Dragic and the decisions that were made. It might be a big deal to the fans, but it's really not to the Raptors.

Usually teams respond after a blowout loss like the Nets took Monday night and Toronto needs to be ready for that. If Fred VanVleet can't go, expect the Raptors to once again come out with some pressure defense to get the energy level up.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report. OG Anunoby saw a hand specialist on Monday and there should be an update on him later in the day, but don't expect him to play.

The Nets also haven't released their injury report, but don't expect Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, or Joe Harris to be in the lineup.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5.

