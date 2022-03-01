St. Johnsbury shooting: Police question occupants of vehicle that may be linked

Vermont State Police say they have located a vehicle that may be connected to a fatal shooting Tuesday morning in St. Johnsbury, and the occupants are being questioned by law enforcement.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police said they were looking for a gray Jeep Wrangler with Connecticut license plates that was seen on surveillance video outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Not long after the video was taken, police received a report of a shooting in the hospital parking lot. Upon arrival, one person was found dead. Police said the dead person, who has not yet been identified, and the assailants knew each other.

At around 7 p.m., police said they had located the gray Jeep and were questioning the occupants. No other information was made available.

The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Vincent Keithan of St. Johnsbury. The autopsy determined that the cause of the death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of death is homicide.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting continues.

The state police Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit are on the scene, along with uniformed troopers and detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

This is a developing story.

