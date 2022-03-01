ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aguero insists Man City capable of winning Treble

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City legend Sergio Aguero insists they're capable of the Treble this season. Pep Guardiola's side are fighting across three fronts - the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup - and will be set on winning at least one trophy. Currently, they...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
SB Nation

Manchester Derby: City’s Statistical Dominance

A huge test awaits Manchester City as the derby is near!. The derby of the last ten years have been dominated by those in blue. In fact in the 21 meetings since the start of the 2011-12 season. Still a derby is still a derby so given the competitive nature...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko skippers Man City to FA Cup win over Peterborough

There are few surer things in English football than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City progressing past lower league opponents in a domestic cup tie but for an hour, Peterborough United made an unlikely place in the FA Cup quarter-finals look possible.Never mind that they sit bottom of the Championship, with no win in the league since December and 71 goals conceded in all competitions this season having parted ways with promotion-winning manager nine days earlier. Grant McCann’s side were competitive and perhaps even had the better chances until the inevitable.Rather than a place in the last eight, Peterborough’s reward for this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Treble#The Premier League#The Champions League#Stake Com#Tribal Football
SB Nation

Rating Liverpool’s Penalty Kicks Against Chelsea

Anyone else out there still buzzing after winning the League Cup over Chelsea yesterday? It was about as fun as you could hope for from a 0-0 match, with Liverpool again showing themselves to be mentality monsters yet again as they weathered a pre-match injury to Thiago, overturned goals, and keeper penalties to earn their 9th league cup!
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Maybe he listened too much to what the people say': Pep Guardiola tells Jack Grealish to shut out the noise ahead of his comeback from injury… as Man City boss insists £100m man 'IS playing good, if he wasn't I'd tell him'

Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish to ignore public opinion as Manchester City’s £100million record signing gears up for his comeback. Grealish has missed four games with a shin injury, but is set to play in the FA Cup fifth round tonight at Peterborough. The England man has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time': Mario Balotelli admits leaving Manchester City to soon was his 'biggest mistake' in football as he insists he would have been a Ballon d'Or winner had he possessed the maturity he does now

Mario Balotelli believes he would be playing football today a Ballon d'Or winner had he not left Manchester City when he did in 2013. The Italy international spent three years at the Etihad stadium, where he won the FA Cup and the Premier League, before leaving for AC Milan. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I think it is possible that they win all three': Sergio Aguero believes rampant Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational TREBLE this season, as he recalls wanting to lift 'everything' during his time at the club

Sergio Aguero believes that Manchester City are capable of sealing a sensational treble this season, and reflected on wanting to 'win everything' at the club. Pep Guardiola's side are fighting across three fronts - the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup - and will be set on winning at least one trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy