ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Abrams calls out RT’s Souraya Faas pro-Russia narrative

By Tulsi Kamath, Dan Abrams
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJi7Z_0eSMntQ900

( NewsNation Now ) — Monday night, NewsNation’s Dan Abrams called out Souraya Faas, a frequent contributor to RT and pro-Russian pundit when she claimed that American news outlets were distorting the reality in Ukraine and that her own network’s coverage was being censored.

“I’ve always said that the media here in the United States is a fourth branch of government because it moves public opinion,” Faas said. “We’ve had the same mandate … here in the United States for over 30 years. Nothing has changed no matter who’s in office, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second largest city and sattelite imagery showed they advanced their reportedly 40-mile long convoy of military equipment closer to its capital in the early hours of Tuesday morning as international outrage intensified over the war.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime as conflict continues

Faas claimed that some of the images being distributed among American media outlets were not of Ukraine at all, but rather from “Syrian propaganda.” Reuters reports the sattelite images were taken Monday by U.S. private company Maxar Technologies.

Abrams asked Faas multiple times Monday night where she was receiving the information she was citing. Faas answered vaguely that she’d read it in international reporting and on Google.

Last week, former RT correspondent Liz Wahl spoke with Abrams about her experience working at the network, saying it was pushing “Russian propaganda.”

See the full clip from Dan Abrams Live featuring Souraya Faas above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt#Newsnation#Pro Russian#American#Republican#Democrat#Syrian#Reuters#Maxar Technologies#Wintrust Business Lunch#Ezike#Idph#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy